AXA IM in strategic overhaul

AXA Investment Managers is splitting its asset management business in two, creating a dedicated alternatives business that will run alongside a strengthened core investments business. As such, AXA IM's leadership team has also been overhauled.

AXA IM is restructuring its operations by dividing its asset management business into AXA IM Core and a new unit, AXA IM Alts. The changes are expected to be put in place in Q2.

The core business will comprise fixed income, Framlington Equities and multi-asset investment platforms, and will also now include Rosenberg Equities. The total assets under management for the business unit will stand at $932 billion (€536 billion).

It will be led by global head of core investments Hans Stoter as global head of AXA IM Core, while Framlington Equities global head Matthew Lovatt will become global head of client group, core.

Rosenberg Equities chief executive Heidi Ridley has opted to step down and pursue opportunities outside of AXA IM. Paul Flavier, currently AXA IM chief risk officer, will take over as head of Rosenberg Equities on March 31. Flavier will be replaced in the lead risk role by Matthieu Tonneau, currently head of solutions, portfolio management and LDI.

Meanwhile, the new dedicated alternatives business will encompass real assets, structured finance and hedge fund business Chorus.

It will be led by Isabelle Scemama as global head of AXA IM Alts, in addition to her current role as chief executive of AXA IM Real Assets. Deborah Shire has been appointed deputy head of the new division in addition to her current role as global head of structured finance, and global head of business development for AXA IM Real Assets Florence Dard will also hold the role of global head of client group, Alts.

The restructure sees the departure of global head of distribution client group Bettina Ducat, who will leave in June after 13 years with the group. The global head of institutional client group Francisco Arcilla is also leaving to pursue entrepreneurial ventures.

"Heidi, Bettina and Francisco have all contributed immensely to AXA IM's journey and I would like to warmly thank them. Their unwavering desire to put the client first, their drive and their ability to lead and inspire have truly made a difference. I wish them the very best in their future endeavours," AXA IM executive chair Gerald Harlin said.

Explaining the move, the persistent low rate environment has seen investors turn to alternative investments as well as innovative and outcome-oriented strategies that incorporate ESG and impact considerations, AXA IM said.

"AXA IM will respond to these trends by leveraging decades of deep understanding of investors' needs as well as combining recognised investment capabilities and ESG expertise for the benefit of retail and institutional clients," the manager said.

Harlin said: "We strongly believe in leveraging both traditional and alternative asset classes to further provide investors with adequate responses to the current hunt for yield and to bring them long-term value."

"We want our organisation to reflect this belief and that is why we aim to implement a simplified structure comprised of two key strategic business units. With more focus and proximity to our clients, we will become even more relevant to their evolving needs while accelerating the profitable growth of our business."