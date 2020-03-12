NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Sponsored by
AXA IM in strategic overhaul
BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  THURSDAY, 12 MAR 2020   12:39PM

AXA Investment Managers is splitting its asset management business in two, creating a dedicated alternatives business that will run alongside a strengthened core investments business. As such, AXA IM's leadership team has also been overhauled.

AXA IM is restructuring its operations by dividing its asset management business into AXA IM Core and a new unit, AXA IM Alts. The changes are expected to be put in place in Q2.

The core business will comprise fixed income, Framlington Equities and multi-asset investment platforms, and will also now include Rosenberg Equities. The total assets under management for the business unit will stand at $932 billion (€536 billion).

It will be led by global head of core investments Hans Stoter as global head of AXA IM Core, while Framlington Equities global head Matthew Lovatt will become global head of client group, core.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

Rosenberg Equities chief executive Heidi Ridley has opted to step down and pursue opportunities outside of AXA IM. Paul Flavier, currently AXA IM chief risk officer, will take over as head of Rosenberg Equities on March 31. Flavier will be replaced in the lead risk role by Matthieu Tonneau, currently head of solutions, portfolio management and LDI.

Meanwhile, the new dedicated alternatives business will encompass real assets, structured finance and hedge fund business Chorus.

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

It will be led by Isabelle Scemama as global head of AXA IM Alts, in addition to her current role as chief executive of AXA IM Real Assets. Deborah Shire has been appointed deputy head of the new division in addition to her current role as global head of structured finance, and global head of business development for AXA IM Real Assets Florence Dard will also hold the role of global head of client group, Alts.

The restructure sees the departure of global head of distribution client group Bettina Ducat, who will leave in June after 13 years with the group. The global head of institutional client group Francisco Arcilla is also leaving to pursue entrepreneurial ventures.

"Heidi, Bettina and Francisco have all contributed immensely to AXA IM's journey and I would like to warmly thank them. Their unwavering desire to put the client first, their drive and their ability to lead and inspire have truly made a difference. I wish them the very best in their future endeavours," AXA IM executive chair Gerald Harlin said.

Explaining the move, the persistent low rate environment has seen investors turn to alternative investments as well as innovative and outcome-oriented strategies that incorporate ESG and impact considerations, AXA IM said.

"AXA IM will respond to these trends by leveraging decades of deep understanding of investors' needs as well as combining recognised investment capabilities and ESG expertise for the benefit of retail and institutional clients," the manager said.

Harlin said: "We strongly believe in leveraging both traditional and alternative asset classes to further provide investors with adequate responses to the current hunt for yield and to bring them long-term value."

"We want our organisation to reflect this belief and that is why we aim to implement a simplified structure comprised of two key strategic business units. With more focus and proximity to our clients, we will become even more relevant to their evolving needs while accelerating the profitable growth of our business."

Read more: Rosenberg EquitiesAXA IM CoreAXA IM AltsAXA IM Real AssetsAXA Investment ManagersFramlington EquitiesFlorence DardBettina DucatFrancisco ArcillaGerald HarlinHeidi RidleyPaul FlavierDeborah ShireHans StoterIsabelle ScemamaMatthew LovattMatthieu Tonneau
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Carbon footpath important, not footprint: AXA
AXA acquires largest student housing portfolio
AXA Investment Managers expands impact investing options
AXA IM dips toes in Aussie student housing
HSBC GAM names new investment chief
Global asset manager moves into healthcare
AXA equities executive departs
Fintechs to play vital ESG role: AXA
Market cap funds disappoint investors: Report
AXA IM acquires three Sydney hotels
Editor's Choice
Madison advisers loyal amid sale
KANIKA SOOD
Madison Financial Group has held on to its adviser numbers, as PwC and Seaview Consulting give prospective buyers a closer look at the advice group's numbers on behalf of OneVue.
Northern Trust climbs custody league tables
HARRISON WORLEY
Northern Trust has rocketed up the asset servicing performance tables, after adding almost 30% to its assets under custody in the second half of 2019.
Colonial First State cuts fees, closes legacy options
KANIKA SOOD
Colonial First State has cut fees for about 200,000 members and will close some legacy options in FirstChoice Employer Super, as it simplifies its product line and phases out grandfathered commissions.
Aussie at center of international scheme
ELIZA BAVIN
An Australian has been named by the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC) as being at the center of a massive international business coaching scheme that "swindled" veterans and the elderly out of millions.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Robbie Campo
GROUP EXECUTIVE, BRAND, ADVOCACY, MARKETING AND PRODUCT
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
From her strong focus on women, to advocating for the benefits of industry super, a sense of equality and social justice has underscored all that Cbus brand, advocacy and product group executive Robbie Campo has done. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something pWmp5gh6