NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

AustralianSuper appoints to advisory team

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 3 FEB 2022   12:12PM

Australia's largest super fund has added to its advisory team, appointing an industry expert and former central banker.

Eloy Lindeijer has joined AustralianSuper to provide strategic advice on the development of the fund's investment practice globally and its direct private markets capability.

He will join AustralianSuper's Direct Investment Decision Making and Advisory Committee for UK and European investments.

Lindeijer was PGGM's chief investment manager from 2011 to 2020, and in that role, he was responsible for €250 billion in pension funds under management.

He is also a former central banker, with more than 30 years' experience in financial services. He joined PGGM from De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the Dutch central bank, where over 21 years he held a variety of roles culminating in responsibility for financial markets from 2007-2011.

AustralianSuper said Lindeijer's appointment comes as the fund plans to expand its investments in the UK and Europe.

"AustralianSuper is excited to have attracted such an experienced and highly regarded expert to support our European investment program," AustralianSuper head of investments, international Damian Moloney said.

"Eloy has worked at the heart of financial markets and pension investments for three decades. He understands the criteria for successful long-term investment, and the opportunities and challenges of developing a global investment portfolio. Eloy will contribute significantly to the successful growth of the fund's global investment program."

Lindeijer added: "AustralianSuper is a success story that stands out among its worldwide peers. It has a clear strategic goal to deploy funds into high value European opportunities.

"I am looking forward to supporting the growth of the AustralianSuper's European operations and to working with the fund's high-quality investment team as they build their global portfolio."

Read more: AustralianSuperPGGMEloy Lindeijer
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

JANA hires legal expert from industry fund
Aware Super leads on climate action: IGCC
Best-performing default funds revealed
Future Super hires operations chief
What you read in 2021
HESTA leads trustee board diversity
Industry super funds launch fresh campaign
AustralianSuper sells to Dutch pension fund
Super funds lambasted over nuclear holdings
Sydney Airport takeover given green light

Editor's Choice

AFA opposes clean record requirement

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:41PM
The Association of Financial Advisers (AFA) has said it does not support the 'clean record' requirement proposed within the government's new policy paper on education standards, citing the untested single disciplinary body.

UniSuper adds three executives

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:43PM
The $110 billion superannuation fund has strengthened its C-suite with three newly created roles, hiring from MetLife, Sunsuper and Link Group.

AustralianSuper appoints to advisory team

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:12PM
Australia's largest super fund has added to its advisory team, appointing an industry expert and former central banker.

AllianceBernstein appoints global head of ETFs

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:07PM
AllianceBernstein has revealed plans for a global ETF business, appointing State Street Global Advisors' head of product to lead it.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
22

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Hans Kunnen

PRINCIPAL & CHIEF ECONOMIST
COMPASS ECONOMICS
In 2022, COVID-19 continues to loom over Australia's economic progress. During such uncertain times, Compass Economics founder and chief economist Hans Kunnen reminds us that it is important to keep the people behind the numbers front and centre. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.