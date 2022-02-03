AustralianSuper appoints to advisory team

Australia's largest super fund has added to its advisory team, appointing an industry expert and former central banker.

Eloy Lindeijer has joined AustralianSuper to provide strategic advice on the development of the fund's investment practice globally and its direct private markets capability.

He will join AustralianSuper's Direct Investment Decision Making and Advisory Committee for UK and European investments.

Lindeijer was PGGM's chief investment manager from 2011 to 2020, and in that role, he was responsible for €250 billion in pension funds under management.

He is also a former central banker, with more than 30 years' experience in financial services. He joined PGGM from De Nederlandsche Bank (DNB), the Dutch central bank, where over 21 years he held a variety of roles culminating in responsibility for financial markets from 2007-2011.

AustralianSuper said Lindeijer's appointment comes as the fund plans to expand its investments in the UK and Europe.

"AustralianSuper is excited to have attracted such an experienced and highly regarded expert to support our European investment program," AustralianSuper head of investments, international Damian Moloney said.

"Eloy has worked at the heart of financial markets and pension investments for three decades. He understands the criteria for successful long-term investment, and the opportunities and challenges of developing a global investment portfolio. Eloy will contribute significantly to the successful growth of the fund's global investment program."

Lindeijer added: "AustralianSuper is a success story that stands out among its worldwide peers. It has a clear strategic goal to deploy funds into high value European opportunities.

"I am looking forward to supporting the growth of the AustralianSuper's European operations and to working with the fund's high-quality investment team as they build their global portfolio."