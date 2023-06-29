ASX provides clarity on CHESS replacement

Responding to suggestions made at the Parliamentary Joint Committee (Committee) on Corporations and Financial Services, the ASX has confirmed no decisions have been made in relation to the CHESS replacement.

In a letter to Committee chair Senator Deborah O'Neill, the ASX provided an update on the solution option assessment process currently underway in the lead up to its board decision making, which is expected in the fourth quarter of the year.

Over the course of this year, ASX said it has been exploring options across four solution archetypes: to fix the CHESS replacement, build a custom solution, a product-based solution, and iterate over legacy CHESS.

In exploring a product-based solution, a request for information (RFI) was issued in April, it stated.

"Based on responses to the RFI, a process has been undertaken to down-select to a shorter list of product vendors who have now responded to a request for proposal (RFP)," the ASX said.

"ASX is currently in the process of assessing the respective proposals."

Separately, ASX said it issued another RFP in mid-June to a panel of organisations to provide solution integration capability to support the delivery of the project.

Responses to this RFP are due in mid-July, and a selected solution integrator will be incorporated in ASX's overall decision later in the year.

This, it said, is consistent with information disclosed at its investor day held in early June.

"These processes with potential partners are all commercial-in-confidence for ASX and other parties involved," ASX said.

"For completeness, we would like to also advise the Committee that ASX continues to keep ASIC and the Reserve Bank of Australia updated on the progress throughout the solution option assessment process and any associated decision-making."

On Tuesday, ASIC chair Joe Longo said the corporate regulator is looking for assurance that any gaps or deficiencies are addressed before ASX pushes forward on the new CHESS replacement solution and any other future program ASX undertakes.

"We want to make sure ASX's program management framework is able to successfully deliver programs of change and upgrades to Australia's market infrastructure," he said.