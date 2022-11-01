Newspaper icon
Regulatory

ASIC welcomes second ASX market resilience consultation

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  TUESDAY, 1 NOV 2022   12:33PM

ASIC has welcomed the latest ASX industry consultation on improving market resilience, following the exchange's outage in November 2020.

The consultation paper covers potential future ASX capabilities to enhance market resilience, with submissions to close on December 9.

The paper is seeking feedback on a new order download service, a new trade download service, a 'cancel only' session state, and an intraday restart capability.

The third and final consultation, on participants' system testing requirements, is scheduled for Q3 2023.

The consultations follow ASIC's findings, released in November 2021, from its review of the 16 November 2020 incident and other operational incidents that impacted the ASX and stakeholders.

Earlier in the year, the regulator called on market operators and participants to continue implementing and improving the resilience of the Australian equity market during outages.

ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said: "ASIC continues to engage with market operators and participants as they implement steps to meet our expectations to improve the resilience of the Australian equity market during trading outages. This includes facilitating trading on alternative markets in such situations."

According to ASIC, market participants are making good progress.

A survey of participants representing about 90% of equity market trading revealed most now either meet all of ASIC's expectations or are progressing with the necessary changes. The balance is scoping the required work, some reliant on the capabilities provided by third-party vendors.

The changes run alongside important amendments, including the replacement of the CHESS settlement system, Cboe's technology upgrade, and the implementation of new Market Integrity Rules which will come into effect next March.

ASIC said while these are important priorities, they have become interrelated and market operators and participants should plan to implement these initiatives in a reasonable timeframe.

"These are important steps to develop new and improved responses to any future market outages, ASIC urges all market operators and stakeholders to participate in this process. ASIC will continue to monitor progress by market operators and participants against its expectations," Press said.

