ASIC revises IDR reporting framework

ASIC has further staged the implementation timeframe for internal dispute resolution data reporting.

In total, 8600 financial firms will report their customer complaints data for the first time under the framework.

The first group to do so comprised 97 large firms who reported earlier this year, including banks and some superannuation funds. The second group, to report by August, will be about 260 firms. ASIC estimates these two tranches alone will account for more than 60% of the total consumer and small business complaints made.

The remaining firms, mostly smaller entities, have until 29 February 2024 to report to ASIC. It is only at this time that ASIC will begin publishing the IDR data, following analysis and communication ahead of publication.

"We reached a significant milestone early in 2023 when the first group of licensees reported IDR data to ASIC... Importantly those firms account for the large majority of consumer complaints made through IDR," ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said.

"The staged implementation will also allow more time for many smaller firms to prepare for the start of their reporting obligations. This is the next step in the implementation of this important reform that will see all licensees reporting IDR data to ASIC by end February 2024."

She added that the framework is a culmination of detailed consultation with industry to improve and standardise the quality of IDR data.

"Collection of IDR data will improve ASIC's capabilities as a data driven regulator. This data will give greater visibility of where consumers experience problems or where harms may be occurring within firms," Chester said.

"It will be an invaluable resource for ASIC, industry, consumer groups and ultimately consumers themselves."

ASIC also updated the IDR data reporting handbook in response to industry feedback.

Financial firms have been required to record all complaints received and have an effective system for recording information about complaints since 5 October 2021.