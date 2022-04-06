ASIC pushes super governance improvements

More than 20 super fund trustees have revised their internal policies after ASIC surveillance found significant deficiencies in their conflicts management arrangements relating to investment switching.

ASIC's surveillance found a lack of oversight and control measures in relation to investment switching at many super funds.

The regulator said it had expected to find robust systems in place to prevent directors and senior executives from potentially misusing price sensitive information for personal gain. However, the surveillance revealed a lack of strong oversight in this space.

ASIC then wrote to 23 trustees who were reviewed, outlining its concerns and requesting they take steps to improve existing policies and procedures.

Now, ASIC reports those trustees have committed to implement a range of changes to improve arrangements for managing conflicts.

The changes include updating or establishing policies and practices, identifying switching as a potential conflict of interest, incorporating steps to prevent inappropriate trading (such introducing blackout periods or trading windows) and expanding conflicts arrangements to cover trading by related parties of directors and senior executives.

Further, trustees will expect board-level engagement so there is greater board oversight, input, and direction on the issue. There is also an expectation of increased monitoring of staff transactions and reporting back to the board, including on switching activity.

"Appropriate governance is integral to maintaining consumer trust and confidence in the superannuation industry," ASIC commissioner Danielle Press said.

"This is not something you can set and forget. Trustees must have conflict management arrangements in place that are continually reviewed and tested to ensure they remain appropriate."

ASIC completed its review of a range of transactions that occurred during market volatility in 2020 in which directors, senior executives or their related parties changed investment options.

These transactions involved the switching of investment settings, changes to investment contribution allocations and superannuation contributions, and the withdrawal and roll in of superannuation monies.

ASIC said it is satisfied no further action is warranted against any individuals in relation to the identified transactions.