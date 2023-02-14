ASIC permanently bans former advisers

Former Perth financial adviser Rahul Goel and Sydney-based adviser Sean John Sweeney have been permanently banned from having any involvement in financial services.

In December last year, Goel was sentenced to three years in jail for fraud offences, to be released after serving 18 months, upon entering a $5000 recognisance to be of good behaviour for two years.

Goel previously pled guilty to dishonesty obtaining over $35,000 from his client's superannuation accounts.

The sentence follows an ASIC investigation which found that between November 2018 and July 2019, Goel stole the superannuation details of First Nations consumers, before submitting falsified benefit access applications or hardship applications to the superannuation funds.

After funds were successfully released, Goel retained up to 100% of the pay out in fees before forwarding the balance to the consumers.

Following his convictions, ASIC pursued banning orders to remove Goel permanently from the financial advice and credit industries.

Goel has the right to appeal to the Administrative Appeals Tribunal for a review of ASIC's decision.

Meanwhile, Sweeney has been barred from providing any financial services, performing any function involved in the carrying on of a financial services business, and controlling an entity that carries on a financial services business.

The sole director of Sweeney Insurance Services was authorised to provide advice between November 2014 to July 2019.

Subsequently he was the sole director of Swinsure, before being convicted of fraud in November last year.

In December, Sweeney filed an application at the AAT seeking a review of ASIC's decision.

This decision is currently pending.

"Financial advisers must act with honesty and integrity in their dealings with clients," ASIC said.

"ASIC may ban a financial adviser if it has reason to believe that they are not a fit and proper person to provide financial services or that they are likely to contravene a financial services law."