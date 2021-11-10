ASIC issues warning to finfluencer sponsors

Corporate regulator ASIC is warning corporations that pay finfluencers to advertise products and services about potential breaches of financial advice laws.

ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour said some listed companies are flocking to finfluencers for a fast and effective way to promote investment products to young retail investors.

"If you're approached by a finfluencer seeking to collaborate, or you're considering reaching out to one, make sure you do your due diligence as they may be contributing to your regulatory risks," she said.

The warning follows ASIC's deep dive into finfluencers, the majority of which do not hold an AFS licence and meet educational requirements. It is also currently engaging with social media platforms and their moderators.

ASIC is discussing with selected finfluencers about their responsibilities and business models, and obligations under the Corporations Act. It is also looking at the "limits of acceptable promotion".

ASIC found that corporations are using finfluencers to "pump and dump" shares in a bid to raise hype about a listed company and bolster its share price.

"[It] is important for companies to be aware of these types of misconduct-related risks and their potential for unintended consequences arising from finfluencer collaboration," Armour said in an article for the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

There is also the risk that an unlicensed finfluencer may breach general advice provisions.

Many finfluencers earn remuneration from multiple sources simultaneously, and income from content clicks or views, which could give rise to conflicts of interest or result in advice that's not in consumers' best interests, she said.

"If you enter into an arrangement with someone who is carrying on an unlicensed financial services business, you may be breaching the Act. You may also want to understand whether the finfluencer has existing vested interests to promote other financial products and services in case there's a conflict of interest or risks to your organisation," Armour said.