NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Financial Planning
Sponsored by

ASIC issues warning to finfluencer sponsors

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 NOV 2021   12:29PM

Corporate regulator ASIC is warning corporations that pay finfluencers to advertise products and services about potential breaches of financial advice laws.

ASIC commissioner Cathie Armour said some listed companies are flocking to finfluencers for a fast and effective way to promote investment products to young retail investors.

"If you're approached by a finfluencer seeking to collaborate, or you're considering reaching out to one, make sure you do your due diligence as they may be contributing to your regulatory risks," she said.

The warning follows ASIC's deep dive into finfluencers, the majority of which do not hold an AFS licence and meet educational requirements. It is also currently engaging with social media platforms and their moderators.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

ASIC is discussing with selected finfluencers about their responsibilities and business models, and obligations under the Corporations Act. It is also looking at the "limits of acceptable promotion".

ASIC found that corporations are using finfluencers to "pump and dump" shares in a bid to raise hype about a listed company and bolster its share price.

"[It] is important for companies to be aware of these types of misconduct-related risks and their potential for unintended consequences arising from finfluencer collaboration," Armour said in an article for the Australian Institute of Company Directors.

There is also the risk that an unlicensed finfluencer may breach general advice provisions.

Many finfluencers earn remuneration from multiple sources simultaneously, and income from content clicks or views, which could give rise to conflicts of interest or result in advice that's not in consumers' best interests, she said.

"If you enter into an arrangement with someone who is carrying on an unlicensed financial services business, you may be breaching the Act. You may also want to understand whether the finfluencer has existing vested interests to promote other financial products and services in case there's a conflict of interest or risks to your organisation," Armour said.

Read more: ASICCathie Armour
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

ASIC smooths path for crypto ETFs
ASIC outlines ROA guidance
ASIC bans adviser over Linchpin, Endeavour fund
ASIC shuts down unlicensed investment scheme
Advice gap spurs boom in investment media
ASIC sues timeshare company
CBA pleads guilty to selling junk insurance
Major legislations hit parliament
BOQ divests St Andrew's Insurance
Super executives switching options in conflict: ASIC

Editor's Choice

Test-induced movement marginal: Data

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Only a handful of Aussies whose super fund failed the inaugural performance test have taken action and closed their accounts, according to APRA.

ASIC issues warning to finfluencer sponsors

KARREN VERGARA
Corporate regulator ASIC is warning corporations that pay finfluencers to advertise products and services about potential breaches of financial advice laws.

Licensee chair steps down

KARREN VERGARA
The founder and chair of a licensee will step down from executive duties at the end of the year.

Franklin Templeton hires from HUB24

ANNABELLE DICKSON
The global investment manager appointed a sales director as it looks to grow its presence in the market.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Tim Sutcliffe
Operations Manager - Paraplanning
Viridian Advisory
Rob Coyte
Chief Executive Officer
Shartru Wealth
Jack Nelson
Portfolio Manager
Stewart Investors
Robert Almeida Jr
Global Investment Strategist
MFS International Australia

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Andrew Alcock

MANAGING DIRECTOR
HUB24
In the competitive world of platforms, HUB24 chief executive Andrew Alcock is in relentless pursuit of innovation and delivering a superior value proposition no matter what roadblocks he faces. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.