ASIC dodges PGPA investigation questioning

At a hearing this morning, Senator Andrew Bragg called out ASIC chair Joe Longo after he opted not to answer questions about ASIC commissioners investigated under the Public Governance Performance and Accountability (PGPA) Act.

Fronting the Senate Economics Legislation Committee, Longo spoke of the importance of transparency and accountability.

"I welcome accountability, it's a very important aspect of the work we do. And indeed, we're no stranger to it," Longo said.

However, when asked whether there has been any investigations into ASIC commissioners under the PGPA Act in the past two years, Longo opted to take the question on notice, leading Bragg to rebuff his earlier comments on transparency.

Bragg asked: "Your answer is you're taking on notice whether or not there has been any PGPA investigations or inquiries into ASIC commissioners in the past two years?"

Longo then directed the question to general counsel Chris Savundra who said he couldn't be sure "off the top of his head."

"It's a large Act, I want to make sure they answer correctly," Savundra explained.

Bragg wasn't convinced, saying the response seemed strange.

"I just want to be clear with you that you would know if there had been any such inquiry because the chair would have been notified about the outcome of any such inquiries," he said.

"It's not something that you wouldn't know - you would know about it."

He further questioned the chair in regards to a letter sent by the Secretary of the Treasury pertaining to the inquiries outcome.

Bragg asked: "Are you aware of letters received by the chair, penned by the Secretary of the Treasury?"

Longo said he receives a lot of correspondence.

"I'm not aware of any provisions in that Act that provide for investigations or inquiries into the conduct of statutory appointees," he said.

But Bragg shot back, saying Longo's tenure was "not all that long."

"As the corporate regulator, it's not a very good look for you to be looking as if you're covering up an inquiry into one of your commissioners," he said.

Bragg then turned to the committee members, stating: "They know the answer."

"Complaints are made about statutory appointees and ASIC staff all the time," Savundra responded.

"They're dealt with by various people, they're' dealt with in a confidential matter. The concern about answering it is it could unfairly impact a range of people."

After some discussion behind the scenes, Longo confirmed he had received a letter in relation to ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester.

Concerning the issue, Chester said: "Given the nature of Senator Bragg's questions, not directed to myself, I thought it was important I did share with the committee today that I am aware that in early 2021 some allegations have been made about myself. Those allegations referred to the Treasury."

"Treasury undertook and oversaw a very comprehensive investigation and there were no adverse findings," she concluded.

Bragg issued a statement following the hearing and said ASIC must show clean hands.

"In a strange presentation at Senate Estimates today, the corporate cop ASIC has confirmed there has been an inquiry into ASIC's deputy chair," he said.

"This fact was confirmed after an effort to cover up the inquiry was attempted by ASIC's legal team.

"An inquiry into a Commissioner of the corporate regulator must not be hidden. Australia's corporate cop must have clean hands on transparency. It must be beyond reproach."

Bragg welcomed the admission of the existence of the inquiry into the Commissioner provided by ASIC's leadership.

"ASIC narrowly averted misleading Parliament and further undermining its reputation," he added.

"From ASIC's admission, we now know this inquiry was instigated by the Treasury and that a letter has been sent from Secretary Kennedy to ASIC chair Longo."

Bragg's issued statement added the letter is said to contain a summary of the findings of the report.

It concluded, ASIC has been asked to supply the Kennedy letter and questions have been provided to the Treasury in order to obtain the report.

Editor's note: This article was updated at 5pm to reflect ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester's comments.