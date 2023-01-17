ASIC commissioner to join Vanguard

ASIC commissioner Sean Hughes is set to lead Vanguard Australia's legal and compliance function.

Hughes was due to end his five-year term in December but will now finish up on February 3.

"We are grateful for the contribution Sean has made to ASIC in his role as commissioner and wish him well in the next stage of his career," ASIC chair Joe Longo commented.

This was Hughes' third stint with ASIC, having served as director, financial services between 1999 and 2003 and as a senior executive between 2008 and 2010. He was appointed commissioner in November 2018.

He is a former chief executive of New Zealand's Financial Markets Authority. Outside of the regulatory sphere, Hughes has held roles including chief risk and legal officer at UniSuper, head of legal at NAB, and group general manager, compliance at ANZ Group.

Hughes will join the Vanguard executive team, bringing a "significant depth of experience in law, governance, regulation, financial services, wealth management and risk into leading this critical function of the business."

"Following the recent launch of Vanguard Super and a successful three years since the business introduced Vanguard Personal Investor, a platform for investors to invest directly with Vanguard, we have progressed in our goal of providing Australians, and the advisers that serve them, with a high value offer that supports their financial goals both inside and outside of super," Vanguard Australia managing director Daniel Shrimski said.

"The strong foundations built by Vanguard's Australian leadership over the past 27 years has always been guided by delivering on Vanguard's mission, and with Sean's appointment we continue to focus on building teams led by strong leaders who will ensure that the business remains aligned with the new and changing needs of our clients into the future, to offer them the best chance of investing success."

The appointment follows Vanguard being targeted by the regulator late last year over greenwashing concerns. Vanguard was the first investment manager in Australia to be fined for the offence, paying almost $40,000 to comply with three infringement notices related to the PDS's issued for the Vanguard International Shares Select Exclusions Index Funds.