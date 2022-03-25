NEWS
Regulatory

APRA suspends IDII work, "disappointed" in industry

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  FRIDAY, 25 MAR 2022   12:48PM

APRA has suspended its work on individual disability income insurance, which was causing huge losses to insurance companies, expressing disappointment in the industry's response.

The regulator first announced it was intervening on IDII products in 2019 and extended the deadline for insurers to overhaul IDII products by a full year (to October 2022).

But now APRA has expressed disappointment in life insurer's ability to reform products and address the issues in legacy products and has suspended its work entirely.

"APRA acknowledges the challenges associated with the operationalisation of the IDII policy contract term measure. Notwithstanding these challenges, the measure provided industry with a valuable opportunity to make changes that would improve both IDII sustainability and effective customer engagement," APRA deputy chair Helen Rowell said in a letter to life insurers.

"It is therefore disappointing that the industry appears not to have engaged with this opportunity as fully and openly as expected, or with a view to sufficiently shift away from problematic legacy practices where needed."

After receiving many submissions on potential solutions, submitted by insurance companies and other stakeholders, APRA took into the account Treasury's ongoing review of legacy product rationalisation and Quality of Advice Review and came to the conclusion that the industry has not been able to properly address the challenges facing IDII products.

APRA said it will suspend its work on the issue for at least two years - allowing time for Treasury's ongoing reviews to play out.

The regulator remains of the view that there is inherent value in life companies having mechanisms other than price to address the risk of unsustainable product terms, expressing disappointment that life companies are simply raising premiums to push consumers out of unsustainable legacy products.

However, while APRA's work on the issue is suspended it expects life companies to engage with customers, with engagement shown to be an area of weakness in industry submissions.

APRA wants to see life companies collecting information on changes to policyholder's circumstances, including occupational and financial circumstances and dangerous pastimes, to enhance their ability to understand and manage risks.

It also expects insurers to maintain a focus on the sustainability of IDII; consider the conduct-related impacts of the design and distribution obligations, unfair contract terms, claims handling and duty of reasonable care; actively contribute to the Treasury reviews; seek to identify possible alternative ways to effectively address the risk of price being the only lever to deal with contract terms that are not sustainable; and strengthen engagement with financial advice bodies.

APRA did acknowledge that life companies releasing new IDII products in response to its work was an important milestone in ensuring the sustainability of IDII.

Read more: APRAIDIITreasuryHelen Rowell
