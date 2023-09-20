Newspaper icon
Adviser registration deadline extended again

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  WEDNESDAY, 20 SEP 2023   12:17PM

ASIC has again extended the date for financial advisers' registration requirements to 1 February 2024.

Advisers previously had until October 1 to register on ASIC's Financial Advisers Register. The original deadline date was set for 1 January 2023.

Advisers who provide personal advice to retail clients on relevant financial products, as well as time share advisers, must be registered.

The regulator has pushed back the deadline for the same reasons. ASIC said extending the deadline will allow more time for it to assist advisers to understand and comply with the registration requirement by issuing regulatory guidance and conducting webinars.

ASIC also wants to help AFSLs to understand their obligations and how they should register their relevant providers.

Given that the requirements are embedded in Treasury Laws Amendment (2023 Measures No. 1) Bill, which is still before parliament, ASIC flagged this as another reason for the extension.

After the bill passes into law, ASIC said it will issue regulatory guidance, conduct webinars, and open the registration portal to commence accepting applications for registration.

The bill also includes proposed changes to off-market share buy-backs and franked distributions funded by capital raisings.

Mandatory adviser registration was a recommendation that stemmed from the Financial Services Royal Commission.

