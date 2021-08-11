Abrdn acquires robo-adviser

The Scottish wealth management firm is purchasing Exo Investing from Nucoro and will produce a digital wealth management app with AI capabilities.

The acquisition will help Abrdn develop an industry-leading technology solution for investors powered by the Nucoro Platform, Abrdn said.

Exo Investing's AI technology enables customers to create a portfolio built around their individual goals, risk profile and preferences.

Customers can select from sectors, investment styles, themes and pre-defined strategies such as emerging markets.

Exo Investing will complement Abrdn's Personal vector capabilities, including open banking insights, simple risk-rated savings, financial advice and now digitally driven wealth management.

"This is an exciting and significant step forward in building out our Personal vector capabilities. Exo was the first of its kind to offer a fully automated wealth management platform, leveraging machine learning to feed into portfolio decision-making," Abrdn chief executive Stephen Bird said.

"There is a downward pressure on fees, changing customer expectations and increasing regulatory requirements. It's important to address these issues by providing a highly-scalable, next-generation service to investors."

Abrdn has not disclosed the sum of the transaction but noted it is expected to be completed in Q4 2021.

"We are delighted to help enable abrdn's ambition to make investing easier and better for clients," Nucoro chief executive Lennart Asshoff said.

"We built Exo Investing on the Nucoro Platform to fulfil the vision of democratising wealth management by harnessing the power of cutting-edge investment technologies. abrdn's forward-looking digital strategy makes the company both an ideal partner for Nucoro and the ideal home for Exo to drive that vision and use its reach to deliver the proposition to customers."

In April, Standard Life Aberdeen changed its name Abrdn in a bid to revamp the company with a modern edge.