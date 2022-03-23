NEWS
Executive Appointments

WTW adds cybersecurity consultant

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  WEDNESDAY, 23 MAR 2022   11:49AM

Willis Towers Watson is building out its cybersecurity capabilities, hiring a consultant to its Australasia financial lines team.

Effective immediately, Rob Wiggan has joined WTW as cybersecurity consultant, bringing more than 30 years' experience in financial services, logistics and managed security services technology.

He was previously associate director of information security at Queensland University of Technology and has also previously worked at Bank of Queensland and Queensland Urban Utilities.

Australasian cyber and technology risk team leader Ben Di Marco said Wiggan has a deep understanding of how information security operations are relied on to support strategic business objectives.

"He has directly established and managed internal cyber security functions, performed risk exposure assessments and action plans, undertaken cyber maturity uplift project and delivered support to help senior executives navigate cyber challenges created by the COVID pandemic and a fast-changing regulatory environment," he said.

"Rob adds a critical new element to WTW's capabilities, bringing unique insight into the cyber and technology risk challenges our clients face, through experience drawn from the real world. He has direct knowledge of the pressures on organisations to uplift their cyber security risk management and systems, using limited resources and an understanding of the cyber security services that can provide real value to clients."

The expanding of the team comes as the Office of the Australian Information Commissioner said it received 464 data breach notification in the second half of 2021, with many committed against major organisations.

Wiggan is based in WTW's Brisbane office.

