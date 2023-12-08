Newspaper icon
Investment

Women still underrepresented in asset management roles: FSC

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 8 DEC 2023   12:39PM

While the average number of women in investment teams is slowly growing, the Financial Services Council (FSC) has found they still only account for 29%.

The FSC surveyed 16 of its global and domestic fund manager members, with all participants apparently expressing a strong desire to enhance diversity within their investment teams.

The majority of those surveyed (88%) also reported that they actively monitor and track gender diversity statistics within their investment management teams.

However, it revealed the representation of women in investment teams averaged 29%, while the average organisation-wide representation was above 37%. Positively, this is a 2% rise from last year and a 4% increase since 2021.

When it comes to senior investment roles, 11% of chief investment officers are women, while 18% are portfolio managers. Nearly half (41%) of women are assistant portfolio managers and below.

"Women continue to be underrepresented in asset management roles and the funds management industry continues to work and report its progress toward achieving greater diversity in the sector," FSC chief executive Blake Briggs said.

"Achieving greater diversity in investment management teams will take time, but the industry demonstrates its commitment by reporting annually on its progress, and we are heading in the right direction."

Briggs said a key to success will be continuing to encourage more women to consider the funds management industry as a rewarding career path and supporting their career development as they progress into senior funds management roles.

According to the Workplace Gender Equality Agency's (WGEA) latest scorecard, which assessed 4.82 million employees, the remuneration gender gap trended down 1.1% year on year, the largest drop since it collated data in 2014.

On paychecks, it means that for every $1 men earn in Australia, women earn 78 cents on average.

What is encouraging about the data is that there is a gradual movement of women into management, Workplace Gender Equality Agency chief executive Mary Wooldridge said, rising from 41% to 42% year on year.

"The proportion of women being promoted and appointed at manager level is higher than the proportion of women managers overall. As this trend continues, the overall proportion of women in management will continue to increase," she said.

Read more: FSCFinancial Services CouncilWorkplace Gender Equality AgencyBlake BriggsMary Wooldridge
