Westpac reports $1.8bn net profit, rise in stressed assets

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 21 AUG 2023   12:29PM

Westpac has posted a net profit of $1.8 billion for 3Q23, driven by steady operating revenue and disciplined margin management.

Despite inflationary headwinds which led to a rise in expenses by approximately 5% for the second half of 2023 compared to 1H23, Westpac said it remains in a strong financial position. The increase in expenses was attributed to higher supplier costs, wages, and investment in the group's technology and customer simplification agenda.

However, Westpac has undertaken cost reset actions, resulting in a full-time equivalent employee reduction of approximately 2% in the latter half of 2023. This aligns with the bank's anticipation of notable items, including one-off expenses tied to the cost reset initiative and charges related the Commonwealth's Compensation Scheme of Last Resort (CSLR).

According to ASIC, the CSLR will provide compensation of up to $150,000 to consumers who have an unpaid determination from the Australian Financial Complaints Authority relating to personal financial advice, credit intermediation, securities dealing or credit provisions. It will be funded by levies imposed on parts of the financial services industry.

Meanwhile, Westpac's 3Q23 net interest margin (NIM) clocked in at 2.06%. But excluding notable items, the NIM was 1.96%, marking a decline of two basis points from 1H23.

Diving deeper into Westpac's operations, the third quarter saw an uptick in the deposit to loan ratio, reaching 84.1%. This was bolstered by an $8.7 billion growth in customer deposits. Additionally, the bank experienced a $6.4 billion increase in loans, predominately driven by owner-occupied mortgages and business lending.

Common equity tier one capital (CET1), the foremost indicator of bank strength, stood at 11.9%, exceeding the target range of 11% to 11.5%. Meanwhile, the bank's risk provisioning improved, the ratio of provisions to credit-risk weighted assets grew to 1.37%.

Westpac also showcased robust liquidity metrics: a 138% average liquidity coverage ratio and a 118% net stable funding ratio, both exceeding regulatory minimums.

"Credit quality was resilient in 3Q23, and the group remains well provisioned," Westpac said.

Credit impairment provisions stood at $5.1 billion as at June 30, surpassing the base case economic scenario's expected losses by $1.5 billion.

Stressed assets showed a margin increase to 1.16% of total exposures - a rise of six basis points since March 2023. This was consistent with the bank's credit impairment charges, which were 12 basis points for loans over the nine-month period ending June 30.

