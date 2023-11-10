Newspaper icon
Executive Appointments

VBP adds to leadership team amid Elixir acquisition

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 10 NOV 2023   12:24PM

Vital Business Partners (VBP) has established new positions within its leadership team following its acquisition of Elixir Consulting.

On Wednesday, VBP revealed it would buy a 100% stake in Elixir Consulting, purchasing the company from founder and managing director Sue Viskovic, who has overseen the company for over 16 years. Viskovic will become VBP's general manager of consulting.

As part of the acquisition, the Elixir team will relocate to VBP offices in various locations across Australia following the transaction close.

To facilitate the acquisition further, VBP has made senior appointments to boost the company's continued expansion into the financial advice industry.

VPB has appointed Amanda Yun as its chief growth officer, effective immediately. Yun joins from Challenger, where she held the role of head of sales growth and retail distribution for a little over three years.

Prior to that, she spent over eight years at AMP in various roles, including head of sales growth development and national account manager.

Further, VPB appointed Shaun Nesbitt as its chief information and digital officer. The new starter has over 20 years of experience as a digital and technology executive.

He previously held the role of chief information technology officer at Health Support Queensland and, most recently, was chief digital and information officer at Urban Utilities.

The specialist financial planning consulting and coaching firm was founded by Viskovic in 2017.

Discussing the sale, Viskovic explained it was the right time to expand the business and that she "couldn't be happier to head up the new division."

"We are so excited about the future of advice, and we have been wanting to scale up our services for you to increase our impact on helping the advisory profession to grow," she said.

"We now have the bandwidth and the resources to do that."

VBP chief executive, David Carney, said the appointments and the acquisition will help take VBP's evolution to the next level.

"We are significantly expanding our service offering to continue supporting our clients with their growth at a time of continuing change in the financial planning landscape," he said.

"VBP has a 10-year track record of providing this support, and with the addition of Amanda and Shaun to the business, as well as the expertise of the Elixir team, we have significantly deepened the level of assistance we can provide."

He added that the merged entity of VBP and Elixir will establish the business as the primary growth partner for advisory firms seeking to innovate and expand.

"Harnessing the experience of Elixir and boosting it with the scale and expertise of VBP means we are better positioned to provide the specialist support and assistance that advice practices need," he explained.

"VBP now has the resources to deploy a bespoke team on a project basis to assist clients in executing the priority projects from their strategic planning and to take full advantage of opportunities in the current environment."

Carney further stated that over the next year, VBP will focus on helping firms innovate by investing in intelligent automation solutions, cyber, and governance security as new coaching programs.

Touching on the firm's recent rebrand from Virtual Business Partners to Vital Business Partners, Carney said making the subtle name change was important.

"The new name is more reflective of our future direction and desire to be a vital partner in our clients' future success," he said.

"Dropping the word Virtual allows us to move away from a traditional outsourcing business and recognises the human connections that are very much the core of each and every client relationship."

Read more: Elixir ConsultingVital Business PartnersSue ViskovicAmanda YunDavid CarneyShaun NesbittChallengerHealth Support QueenslandUrban Utilities
VIEW COMMENTS

Editor's Choice

ASIC charges HESTA for misleading marketing

ANDREW MCKEAN
HESTA has come under fire, with ASIC issuing three infringement notices against the fund for purportedly publishing false or misleading performance figures about one of its investment options.

Prime Value launches retirement living fund

KARREN VERGARA
Prime Value Asset Management is launching its second fund that invests in retirement villages targeting sophisticated investors in mid-November.

Adviser levy discount amounts to $8m saving

KARREN VERGARA
Financial advisers are set to pay $400 less in the ASIC funding levy, saving the industry $8 million in total, according to new estimates from the Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA).

Australia a central focus for alternatives: Apollo

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Australia is ahead of the curve when it comes to alternative investing and Apollo Global Management will remain focused on the region as demand amongst local investors grows

DEC
13

Webinar: Wealth management, a year in review 

FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

NOV
13-14

11th iPARM Australia- Investment Performance Measurement, Attribution & Risk Management 2023 Hybrid Conference 

NOV
28-30

ASFA Conference 2023 

