Investment
Sponsored by
VanEck launches first active ETF
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 28 JAN 2020   12:29PM

VanEck is set to list an active ETF that will invest in emerging markets bonds, with a target of 5% annual yield after fees.

The VanEck Emerging Income Opportunities Active ETF (Managed Fund) (ASX: EBND) is expected to list on the ASX in February.

The ETF will hold a portfolio of EM debt securities, denominated in their local currency as well as US dollars. It is targeting 5% per year in target yield and will make monthly distributions.

VanEck has set the management costs are 0.95% per year.

The portfolio will be managed by VanEck portfolio manager Eric Fine and his team.

"We are thrilled to bring this strategy to Australia. We believe an index-agnostic approach is key because bottom-up, country-specific selections drive risk/return, and passively investing in the biggest index components can mean exposure to excessively levered countries and companies," Fine said.

VanEck had about 20 ETFs listed on the ASX, totaling just under $4 billion at December end. About a quarter of its assets are in the VanEck Vectors Australia Equal Weight ETF (ASX: MVW).

The ETF issuer has focused its recent launches on the fixed income sector, which has been hauling the highest inflows from ETF investors in recent quarters. VanEck, last year, added an ETF that invests in tier two debt of Australian financials and a fixed income model portfolio earlier this year.

VanEck managing director and head of Asia Pacific Arian Neiron said the ETF will disclose its entire portfolio of 70 to 90 securities on the ASX daily.

VanEck has opted for an external market maker, appointing Susquehanna as its primary one, instead of using an internal market making mechanism which has recently been subject to ASIC's scrutiny.

"External market making offer greater price discovery as there is competition among them [which is in] interest of the investors," Neiron said.

Neiron said VanEck doesn't pay any commissions to brokers/advisers unlike LICs and LITs, which will be subject to a Treasury consultation announced yesterday.

"LIT structures are in the best interest of fund managers...We are saying there a lot of good income options in the ETF space," he said.

