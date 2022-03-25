NEWS
Economics

VanEck anticipates AUD surge

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  FRIDAY, 25 MAR 2022   12:33PM

There are strong headwinds behind the Australian dollar, says VanEck head of investments and capital markets Russel Chesler, which could see it hit 80 US cents.

Following the recent rise in the Australian dollar, Chesler said that Australia's terms of trade are improving, primarily driven by higher commodity prices, which could continue to climb.

Yesterday the Aussie dollar hit 75 US cents, he said. It is anticipated that the local currency will hit 80 US cents within the next six months.

"That could be good news for local companies and consumers battling rising costs, as a higher local dollar will help to contain rising costs for imports priced in foreign currencies," Chesler said.

This month alone, oil prices are up by close to 24% and wheat future prices have surged 18%, he noted. In year-to-date terms, these numbers jump to 58% and 42% respectively.

"With the Australian share market also outperforming the US equity market, along with the yield on the 10-year Australian government bond surging to 2.70% this week, Australia could attract more offshore investment, adding more upward pressure on the local currency," Chesler said.

Chesler said investors may want to consider hedging some of their offshore equity and fixed income exposures.

"Hedging can provide valuable protection against rises in the Australian dollar, which erode return from offshore investments once they are converted to local currency," Chesler concluded.

VIEW COMMENTS

