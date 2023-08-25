Newspaper icon
Treasury names new ASIC commissioners

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 25 AUG 2023   12:37PM

The federal treasurer has named three new commissioners who will spearhead ASIC for the next five years, as incumbents Danielle Press, Sean Hughes and Karen Chester wrap up their terms.

CHOICE chief executive Alan Kirkland, Commonwealth Bank chief risk officer for institutional bank and markets Simone Constant, and Treasury's first assistant secretary Katherine O'Rourke will take up their new roles this year.

O'Rourke previously worked at ASIC from 2003 to 2017, leading work on fundraising, mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, and regulatory policy.

During her time in Treasury, O'Rourke held leadership positions with responsibility for data and digital economic reforms, small business policy, and regulatory frameworks governing market conduct. Her appointment is effective September 11.

Kirkland has led CHOICE for over 11 years. He has worked with the corporate regulator through his membership of the ASIC Consultative Panel and was a member of the panel for the Ramsay Review, which recommended the establishment of the Australian Financial Complaints Authority and Compensation Scheme of Last Resort.

Constant has been with CBA for nearly three years and previously was in a similar role at NAB. Prior to those, she held senior leadership roles at NSW Treasury, and worked at Babcock & Brown, and Access Capital Management, and also worked as a lawyer.

Kirkland and Constant both begin their terms on November 20.

"Kate, Simone, and Alan each have considerable experience in areas relevant to ASIC's strategic priorities. They join the Commission as we embark on a program of work to become a leading data-informed regulator and strengthen our commitment to strong and decisive enforcement of the law," ASIC chair Joe Longo said.

"The new commissioners will be powerful advocates for Australian consumers and investors, and for maintaining the integrity of Australia's financial system. I look forward to working with them."

Treasurer Jim Chalmers said: "On behalf of the Albanese Government, I thank outgoing commissioners Danielle Press, Sean Hughes and Karen Chester for their contributions to ASIC and to the service of Australia."

