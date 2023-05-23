Treasury consults on giving AFCA more super powers

Treasury is consulting on whether the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) should have its remit expanded to deal with more complaints related to superannuation, following the Federal Court's MetLife decision.

As it stands, under Part 7.10A of the Corporations Act, AFCA has certain statutory powers to deal in superannuation complaints, with these powers broadly mirroring those of the Superannuation Complaints Tribunal that came before it. This is largely because some super complaints involve third parties and so complaints cannot be resolved by relying solely on contractual obligations.

In October 2022, the Full Federal Court found that a complaint relating to superannuation that involved MetLife did not fall within AFCA's jurisdiction as it did not fit within one of the categories under subsection 1053(1) of the Corporations Act, meaning it did not meet the definition of a superannuation complaints under law.

The case cited involved MetLife issuing a policy to a superannuation fund trustee, under which MetLife would pay a benefit to a member if they satisfied the definition of total and permanent disability. In 2018, a member named Brian Edgecombe lodged a complaint with AFCA over non-payment of such benefit.

MetLife contended that AFCA did not have jurisdiction to deal with the complaint, whereas AFCA believed that it did. The Full Federal Court unanimously sided with MetLife. While the court acknowledged it must consider the purpose of the powers given to MetLife, that consideration "must begin and end, however, with the statutory text."

In its consultation documents, Treasury said this finding was at odds with the original intent of the policy, adding that the statutory powers given to AFCA are intended to allow it to deal with super complaints, not limit its ability to do so.

"The MetLife decision has led to AFCA being unable to consider certain complaints about insurance policies held inside superannuation which it would otherwise be able to determine," Treasury said.

Treasury is proposing the law be changed so that a complaint related to superannuation may be made to AFCA even if it does not meet the definition of a superannuation complaint.

Treasury Laws Amendment (Measures for Consultation) Bill 2023: AFCA jurisdiction to hear superannuation matters (the draft bill) is open for consultation until June 16.