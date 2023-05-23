Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Treasury consults on giving AFCA more super powers

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 23 MAY 2023   12:15PM

Treasury is consulting on whether the Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) should have its remit expanded to deal with more complaints related to superannuation, following the Federal Court's MetLife decision.

As it stands, under Part 7.10A of the Corporations Act, AFCA has certain statutory powers to deal in superannuation complaints, with these powers broadly mirroring those of the Superannuation Complaints Tribunal that came before it. This is largely because some super complaints involve third parties and so complaints cannot be resolved by relying solely on contractual obligations.

In October 2022, the Full Federal Court found that a complaint relating to superannuation that involved MetLife did not fall within AFCA's jurisdiction as it did not fit within one of the categories under subsection 1053(1) of the Corporations Act, meaning it did not meet the definition of a superannuation complaints under law.

The case cited involved MetLife issuing a policy to a superannuation fund trustee, under which MetLife would pay a benefit to a member if they satisfied the definition of total and permanent disability. In 2018, a member named Brian Edgecombe lodged a complaint with AFCA over non-payment of such benefit.

MetLife contended that AFCA did not have jurisdiction to deal with the complaint, whereas AFCA believed that it did. The Full Federal Court unanimously sided with MetLife. While the court acknowledged it must consider the purpose of the powers given to MetLife, that consideration "must begin and end, however, with the statutory text."

In its consultation documents, Treasury said this finding was at odds with the original intent of the policy, adding that the statutory powers given to AFCA are intended to allow it to deal with super complaints, not limit its ability to do so.

"The MetLife decision has led to AFCA being unable to consider certain complaints about insurance policies held inside superannuation which it would otherwise be able to determine," Treasury said.

Treasury is proposing the law be changed so that a complaint related to superannuation may be made to AFCA even if it does not meet the definition of a superannuation complaint.

Treasury Laws Amendment (Measures for Consultation) Bill 2023: AFCA jurisdiction to hear superannuation matters (the draft bill) is open for consultation until June 16.

Read more: AFCAMetLifeTreasuryFederal CourtAustralian Financial Complaints AuthoritySuperannuation Complaints Tribunal
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

AFCA tallies up COVID-19 complaints
AFCA outlines systemic issues in wealth management
AFCA appoints lead ombudsman, investments and advice
FAAA sounds alarm on no-consultation super reform
BNPL to be regulated under Credit Act
PwC senior leaders step down over tax scandal
ASIC, APRA reviewer deprioritised by government
PwC chief exits over scandal
Poor policy administration sees MLC Life pay $22m
HCF Life under ASIC surveillance

Editor's Choice

Chief distribution officer leaves Praemium

CHLOE WALKER
After seven years, Martin Morris stepped down from his role of chief distribution officer at Praemium, with no direct replacement in sight.

AFCA outlines systemic issues in wealth management

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Australian Financial Complaints Authority (AFCA) has shed light on what it considers systemic shortcomings in the superannuation, investment, and financial advice industries.

Blackwattle Investment Partners debuts

CHLOE WALKER
Backed by some of Australia's wealthiest families, Sydney-based equities boutique Blackwattle Investment Partners is open for business.

BT names distribution lead

KARREN VERGARA
BT has named its new head of distribution to fill the role vacated last December.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUN
1

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
15

Technical Services Forum 

JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Peter Mancell

MANAGING DIRECTOR
MANCELL FINANCIAL GROUP
A champion of evidence-based investing, Mancell Financial Group founder and managing director Peter Mancell tells Karren Vergara how this investment philosophy helped bolster his practice and inspired him to co-write a book.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.