TelstraSuper sweetens parental leave policy

The superannuation fund is working to close the gender super gap among its employees, now paying the full-time Superannuation Guarantee to staff who return from parental leave on a part-time basis.

As it stands, TelstraSuper offers 16 weeks' paid parental leave to all employees, irrespective of gender. Super contributions are paid as well, including on further unpaid leave thereafter.

Now, when an employee returns from parental leave on a part-time basis, they will receive full-time SG contributions for two years.

The fund modelled the impact such a measure could have on a super balance at retirement and found that an extra two years of full-time contributions for a 32-year-old employee earning a full-time salary of $125,000 but working three days could make for an additional $42,000 in retirement.

"TelstraSuper recognises the need for more government measures to help close the super gender gap, so as an employer we wanted to explore how we might improve the retirement outcomes for our own employees," TelstraSuper chief executive Chris Davies said.

"This is an important equity measure that will make a real difference to all employees who take parental leave and would otherwise receive less super if they returned to work in a part-time role."

Davies said TelstraSuper is committed to improving the position of its female employees, and "showing an example to the industries it served, and the broader Australian community towards achieving super equality." He also said other employers should explore the ways in which they can help close the gender super gap and pointed out that such policies also carry recruitment and retention benefits.

"The reason for the gap is a complex mixture of systemic and workplace issues such as the gender pay gap, unpaid caring work, part-time work, and even financial literacy. The difference in super balances starts out small and widens progressively as the power of compounding interest takes effect," he said.

"While there is no silver bullet to closing the super gender gap, it's important that employers recognise the role they can play in helping improve retirement outcomes for women."

The new policy follows the release of companies' mandatory pay gap reports by the Workplace Gender Equality Agency (WGEA) yesterday. According to the WGEA, TelstraSuper has a median base salary gender pay gap of 11.7% and a gap of 12% when it comes to total remuneration. Its workforce was 51% female in the relevant period, being FY22/23. About 36% of its upper pay quartile comprises women, and women make up the majority of all other pay quartiles.

The fund highlighted that its pay gap is significantly lower than the industry medians and said that it is largely due to some roles that attract significant variable pay being held by men.