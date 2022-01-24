NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Tasmania leads economic recovery

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 24 JAN 2022   12:26PM

Tasmania continues to be the best-performing economy thanks to a booming housing market, a new report shows.

For the eighth quarter in a row, the Apple Isle has outgunned the other states and territories based on its relative unemployment, retail spending, equipment investment and dwelling, according to the latest CommSec State of the States report.

South Australia comes in second place, followed by Victoria, Western Australia, Queensland, New South Wales, the ACT and Northern Territory.

However, there is little separating the other economies based on CommSec's metrics. The January 2022 survey found that lockdowns weighed on the economic performances of NSW and the ACT.

"While both of these economies could scale the rankings again, new challenges are presented by COVID-19 restrictions and the resulting labour shortages - not just for NSW and the ACT, but for all economies. Meanwhile, the opening of domestic and international borders is also likely to further support the Queensland economy," CommSec chief economist Craig James said.

NSW remains in the top spot in terms of home loans, up 73.2% based on a 10-year comparison.

Home loan approvals in Victoria (68%) were the next-strongest, followed by Queensland (64.3%) and ACT (63.5%).

House prices in Tasmania trumped the other locations, jumping 28.7% in the year to December 2021.

NSW (up 26.2%), Queensland (up 26.4%), the ACT (up 24.9%) and South Australia (up 22.4%) also experienced a surge in house prices over the period.

Overall, the national house price on average rose by 22.1%, slightly lower than the 22.2% recorded in November 2021, which marked a 32-year high.

"Australia's state and territory economies are in solid shape, well supported by strong fiscal and monetary stimulus. Unemployment rates are historically-low across much of the nation," James said.

"Labour is in short supply across many industries - a reflection of current COVID-related self-isolation requirements and border restrictions. Ahead, the country will continue to face challenges managing the latest Omicron wave with infrastructure spending continuing to be a key driver of growth in 2022."

Read more: CommSecCraig James
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Tasmania remains best performing state: CommSec
CBA completes review, sued by FWO
NZ Super Fund hires asset allocation head
OpenMarkets hires, acquires, preps for IPO
Commonwealth seeks to stop bond class action
OpenMarkets raises $10m, moves up ranks
ASIC drags CommSec to court
NSW economic performance slips: CommSec
Tasmania remains best performing state: CommSec
Bell Direct hires for new service

Editor's Choice

Pallas Capital markets new fund

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Pallas Capital has introduced a new short term fund that will invest in real estate assets in Sydney, Melbourne and Brisbane.

Financial services vulnerable to insider cybersecurity threats

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A new study on the prevalence of insider cybersecurity threats, conducted by the Ponemon Institute, has revealed just how much insider attacks are costing financial services firms.

Mayfair 101 files new appeal

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Mayfair 101 has confirmed it will appeal the 2021 Federal Court decision that found its advertising misled and deceived investors.

Environmental goals edge out social issues

KARREN VERGARA
Sustainable investors tend to favour environmental-themed strategies over social ones as the former is more tangible and easier to measure.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.