Tasmania leads economic recovery

Tasmania continues to be the best-performing economy thanks to a booming housing market, a new report shows.

For the eighth quarter in a row, the Apple Isle has outgunned the other states and territories based on its relative unemployment, retail spending, equipment investment and dwelling, according to the latest CommSec State of the States report.

South Australia comes in second place, followed by Victoria, Western Australia, Queensland, New South Wales, the ACT and Northern Territory.

However, there is little separating the other economies based on CommSec's metrics. The January 2022 survey found that lockdowns weighed on the economic performances of NSW and the ACT.

"While both of these economies could scale the rankings again, new challenges are presented by COVID-19 restrictions and the resulting labour shortages - not just for NSW and the ACT, but for all economies. Meanwhile, the opening of domestic and international borders is also likely to further support the Queensland economy," CommSec chief economist Craig James said.

NSW remains in the top spot in terms of home loans, up 73.2% based on a 10-year comparison.

Home loan approvals in Victoria (68%) were the next-strongest, followed by Queensland (64.3%) and ACT (63.5%).

House prices in Tasmania trumped the other locations, jumping 28.7% in the year to December 2021.

NSW (up 26.2%), Queensland (up 26.4%), the ACT (up 24.9%) and South Australia (up 22.4%) also experienced a surge in house prices over the period.

Overall, the national house price on average rose by 22.1%, slightly lower than the 22.2% recorded in November 2021, which marked a 32-year high.

"Australia's state and territory economies are in solid shape, well supported by strong fiscal and monetary stimulus. Unemployment rates are historically-low across much of the nation," James said.

"Labour is in short supply across many industries - a reflection of current COVID-related self-isolation requirements and border restrictions. Ahead, the country will continue to face challenges managing the latest Omicron wave with infrastructure spending continuing to be a key driver of growth in 2022."