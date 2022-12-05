Super funds complete mergers

The merger of HESTA and Mercy Super has been finalised, as has that of UniSuper and Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund.

About 13,000 Mercy Super members and their assets have moved to HESTA, bringing its total funds under management to almost $70 billion.

HESTA chief executive Debby Blakey said the merger marked an important milestone for the fund and its members.

"It's fantastic that this merger continues to build on HESTA's strong growth, and I'd like to take this opportunity to welcome Mercy Super members who can be assured they continue to be in a top performing fund," Blakey said.

"We're honoured to continue the legacy Mercy Super has built as we share a long-term focus and commitment to delivering better retirement outcomes for all our members.

"It's exciting that we've been able to deliver a smooth merger in just eight months, which has involved great collaboration with Mercy Super and HESTA colleagues across so many teams."

As previously reported by Financial Standard, in June, HESTA and Mercy Super announced that they were well progressed with potential discussions, the two signed a successor fund transfer deed hoping to merge by November 30.

At the time, Mercy Super chief executive Wendy Tancred said: "We are delighted to reach this milestone confirming our selection of HESTA as the best strategic fit for our members, ensuring a strong and sustainable future for their retirement outcomes."

Blakey added: "Mercy Super and HESTA rounded out the 2021-22 financial year delivering some of the industry's best long-term investment performance. Merging from such a position of strength means members will continue to benefit from being part of a leading superannuation fund."

In other merger news, UniSuper and Australian Catholic Superannuation have completed a successor fund transfer, more than 80,000 Australian Catholic Super members have moved to UniSuper.

As a result of the merger, UniSuper will have around $115 billion funds under management, on behalf of 620,000 members.