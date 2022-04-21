Spirit Super pays tribute to Doug Fry

Spirit Super pays tribute to Doug FryBY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR | THURSDAY, 21 APR 2022 12:14PM
One of Spirit Super's founding directors and its longest serving chair, Doug Fry, passed away last week.
The fund paid tribute to Fry, who was a key player in the establishment of Tasplan. He was a founding director and served as chair of Tasplan for 11 years.
During Fry's tenure, Tasplan grew to more than $1.5 billion from $1.1 million and its membership, to 104,000 from 12,000. After merging with MTAA Super last year, the two funds rebranded as Spirit Super.
"Hundreds of thousands of Tasmanians have directly benefited from the fund Doug helped establish," Spirit Super chair Naomi Edwards said.
"His energy and commitment to Tasmanian workers has built a perpetual legacy, strong today thanks to his foresight, dedication and hard work.
"Tasmanians right across the state have had, and can look forward to, a better and more dignified retirement thanks to the superannuation fund Doug helped to establish and grow."
Fry's background in the Clerks Union motivated him to create a super fund to help others in his industry achieve a dignified retirement.
He was jointly awarded Trustee of the Year by the Australian Institute of Superannuation Trustees in 2009 in recognition of the significant contribution he made to the governance of superannuation.
"Doug is remembered as an excellent chair who worked together with other directors to achieve consensus. He was a hard worker, fastidious and a straight shooter who worked productively with employers without ever forgetting the importance of superannuation to working people," Edwards said.
"Tasplan also began direct investments under Doug's leadership, investing in agricultural and tourism businesses, a tradition of investing in regional markets that continues today to benefit the next generation of retirees.
"Doug also ensured Tasplan looked beyond Tasmania and actively engaged in merger discussions and opportunities with likeminded organisations and funds on the mainland. Spirit Super with its strong base in Tasmania and a national footprint is a fitting legacy to the work that Doug undertook during his time leading the fund."
Spirit Super extended its sympathies to Fry's wife Jan, children Michael, Simon, Rachel, Justin and Kate, and to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
