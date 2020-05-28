NEWS
Coronavirus News
SMSFs to weather the storm
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 28 MAY 2020   4:45PM

While hundreds of thousands of Australians remove tens of millions from their superannuation accounts, SMSFs are holding their own.

The most recent superannuation statistics released by APRA show there was a decrease of 7.7% in total superannuation assets in the March quarter. As part of this, SMSF assets fell by 9.4%.

However, Verante director and SMSF specialist adviser Liam Shorte told Financial Standard most of his clients are in a very manageable position despite the global pandemic.

"Most SMSFs are well diversified and they've held on to a decent amount of cash," Shorte said.

"Some of them have been hit hard by the fact that they have lost rent and dividends on Bluechip shares, but most of my clients can ride through it."

The issue, Shorte said, is the potential for a second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak leading to further social distancing measures.

"That's the biggest fear for most SMSF trustees," he said.

"That would trigger losses in retirement savings and trustees would force many to sell down some shares to fund the next year's income."

The amalgamation of the loss of previously reliable income streams, coupled with super-low interest rates, has put some retirees in a more difficult position.

Meg Heffron, chief executive at Heffron SMSF Solutions, said as a result of the economic effects of the pandemic, some self-funded retirees are shouldering the weight for the rest of the nation.

"Nobody wants to feel sorry for this group, of course, because they're wealthy," Heffron said.

"Generally self-funded retirees live on rent, which isn't coming anymore, and dividends which have been reduced," she said.

"They are also the group that have always implicitly or explicitly been leaned on for financial support from their children."

Heffron said the combination of a lack of regular income streams, as well as perhaps the added stress of having adult children who have lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic means this segment is shouldering a lot of the burden.

"I'm very conscious that this is a first world problem, and nobody is going to be drumming up a lot of sympathy for the self-funded retiree," Heffron said.

"But if we are talking about sharing the burden, I think there has been a disproportionate amount of pain put on the self-funded retiree because we think they can afford it."

Heffron said that despite the pain being felt, the vast majority of SMSF trustees she has spoken to said they are happy to lend the support.

"A lot of them are the first to say they can afford it, they've had a great ride on the tax system, and this is their time to give back," Heffron said.

While some are prepared to bear the brunt of the pain, the ATO has said it is on the lookout for those who instead attempt to rort the system.

One potential loophole the ERS scheme exposed was allowing a person to withdraw $10,000 only to put the money back in and claim a tax deduction on the amount.

Franco Morelli, policy manager at the SMSFA, said the taxation office has made it abundantly clear that will not be tolerated.

"Anyone who applies for the ERS scheme needs to have been effected by COVID-19.  So, if you're taking money out and putting it straight back in there is a strong argument to say you have not been financially effected," Morelli said.

"The ATO has said released documentation explicitly saying that is against the law and they are looking for that."

Morelli said the SMSFA has been as clear as possible in its communications that trustees should not attempt to use the ERS in this way.

"When we first saw the legislation, it seemed pretty clear that sort of act wouldn't meet the legislation because it's pretty hard to satisfy the eligibility criteria to access the ERS scheme," Morelli said.

"We were pleased that the law restricted that activity from happening, the ATO followed a week later with its guidance to say, 'don't do it' because there were a few murmurs here are there saying that this could potentially be used as a loophole."

Generally speaking, the SMSF sector has not been impacted too heavily by the current situation, and some may have even benefitted.

"It will be fascinating to see.  I think the inflows will tank in the April to June quarter because so many businesses were shut down and so the flow of compulsory super would have stopped," Heffron said.

"But it will be really interesting to see if SMSFs have disproportionately been contributing more because it is such a good time to invest."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

