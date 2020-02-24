NEWS
Regulatory
SMSF property adviser pleads guilty
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  MONDAY, 24 FEB 2020   12:41PM

The director of a 'one-stop-shop' for SMSFs has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of aggravated deception and one count of dishonest dealings with documents.

George Nowak, director of EJ Property Developments, formerly Charterhill, entered the guilty plea during the third week of his criminal trial in the District Court of South Australia.

ASIC announced in February 2014 it had made an application to the Federal Court in Adelaide, which froze all assets owned or otherwise held by Nowak, and his wife, Betty.

Charterhill group operated as a 'one stop shop', providing advice to clients on the establishment of SMSFs, rollover of existing superannuation funds into an SMSF, sourcing and purchase of investment properties, property management, insurance and taxation.

"ASIC investigated Nowak's conduct in dealing with members of SMSFs, who were undertaking property purchases offered by companies of which he was a director, including EJ Property Developments," the regulator said.

"Charges laid against Nowak concern the misappropriation of $1.2 million in SMSF monies by not holding those funds in a designated account and by not applying those funds towards the intended property purchase."

The charge of dishonest dealings with documents carries a maximum penalty of 10 years, while the charges of aggravated deception each carry a maximum penalty of 15 years.

Nowak was banned from providing financial services by ASIC in March 2015 after the collapse of the Charterhill Group.

ASIC said it had concerns about the company's failure to ensure SMSF advice provided to clients was in their best interests.

The regulator placed a number of companies under external control, which were in the Charterhill Group, including Lending Solutions International, Nova Real Estate, EJ Property Developments and Financial Wellness.

