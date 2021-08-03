NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

Shadforth appoints Queensland head

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  TUESDAY, 3 AUG 2021   12:25PM

The advice group has appointed a head in Queensland, reporting to chief executive Terry Dillon.

Steven Parry joined Shadforth Financial Group on August 2.

He was most recently general manager at Integro Private Wealth. Prior to this he worked at BT Financial Group and Perpetual in distribution roles.

Shadforth's Queensland staff includes 15 private wealth advisers and 40 staff in total.

The advice group has about $14.5 billion in funds under advice across Australia working for over 11,000 families.

It is owned by IOOF and had 137 advisers at June end.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

IOOF also owns other advice groups including RI Advice (264 advisers), Millennium3 (242), Lonsdale (119) and Bridges Financial Services (193).

IOOF reported $2.2 billion in outflows from 33 advisers departing from IOOF's self-employed advice business for the June reporting period, which the firm said was expected.

The outflows were partially offset by $0.4 billion of flows from new self-employed advisers joining the licensees as well as organic inflows.

Earlier this week, the Federal Court found that RI Advice Group failed to provide rigorous oversight of a former financial adviser, resulting in bad advice to consumer detriment.

Read more: Shadforth Financial GroupIntegro Private WealthSteven Parry
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Angus Benbow leaves finance for fitness
More advisers exit in June
IOOF names licensee chiefs, acquires platform
Advice firm awarded international certification
AMP given the boot by AFL
Shadforth signs new tech partner
Association names new chief and president
Class makes managed accounts play
FPA honours top advisers
IOOF replaces group head of research

Editor's Choice

Rest closes basic cash option

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:42PM
The industry fund will close its basic cash option on August 13, as it sees returns dry up.

CPP Investments APAC lead to depart

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:32PM
The head of Asia Pacific for the Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has been promoted, with a replacement yet to be confirmed.

Centrepoint names chief executive

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:13PM
A former BT Financial Group executive will take the reins of Centrepoint Alliance from today.

Six Park lowers minimum investment to $2k

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:09PM
Robo adviser Six Park has lowered its minimum investment to just $2000, down from the $10,000 minimum it had at the start of 2020.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Nathan Mattock
Partner
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Allison Dummett

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CLEARVIEW FINANCIAL ADVICE PTY LTD
Chief executive of ClearView Financial Advice and Matrix Planning Solutions Allison Dummett has mastered the art of saying 'yes'. Moving across the world for adventure, she tells Elizabeth McArthur how she never shied away from opportunity.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.