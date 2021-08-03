Shadforth appoints Queensland head

The advice group has appointed a head in Queensland, reporting to chief executive Terry Dillon.

Steven Parry joined Shadforth Financial Group on August 2.

He was most recently general manager at Integro Private Wealth. Prior to this he worked at BT Financial Group and Perpetual in distribution roles.

Shadforth's Queensland staff includes 15 private wealth advisers and 40 staff in total.

The advice group has about $14.5 billion in funds under advice across Australia working for over 11,000 families.

It is owned by IOOF and had 137 advisers at June end.

IOOF also owns other advice groups including RI Advice (264 advisers), Millennium3 (242), Lonsdale (119) and Bridges Financial Services (193).

IOOF reported $2.2 billion in outflows from 33 advisers departing from IOOF's self-employed advice business for the June reporting period, which the firm said was expected.

The outflows were partially offset by $0.4 billion of flows from new self-employed advisers joining the licensees as well as organic inflows.

Earlier this week, the Federal Court found that RI Advice Group failed to provide rigorous oversight of a former financial adviser, resulting in bad advice to consumer detriment.