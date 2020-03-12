NEWS
Economics
ScoMo launches $17b stimulus package
BY ALLY SELBY, ELIZA BAVIN  |  THURSDAY, 12 MAR 2020   12:37PM

The federal government has announced a $17.6 billion economic stimulus package, as it ramps up its efforts to dodge a coronavirus-sparked recession.

It comes as the World Health Organisation regrades COVID-19 to a global pandemic, with 118,326 cases of the virus globally and 4292 deaths.

The stimulus package will directly support up to 6.5 million individuals and 3.5 million businesses.

Pensioners will receive a one-off $750 stimulus payment, which will be tax-free and will not count as income for social security, farm household allowance or veteran payments.

The government said the payments will begin at the end of March and over 90% are expected to be made by mid-April.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison said the government's stimulus package will ensure Australia is well placed to combat the health and economic issues abounding from the coronavirus.

"Just as we have acted decisively to protect the health of the Australian people, based on the best evidence and medical advice, our support package responds to the economic challenges presented by this pandemic in a timely, proportionate and targeted way," Morrison said.

"Our plan will back Australian households with a stimulus payment to boost growth, bolster domestic confidence and consumption, reduce cash flow pressures for businesses and support new investments to lift productivity."

Part of the plan is to deliver support for business investment, with the government pledging $700 million to increase the instant asset write off threshold from $30,000 to $150,000.

This will also be expanded to businesses with aggregated annual turnover of less than $500 million (up from $50 million) until the end of financial year.

An additional $3.2 billion will go to back business investment by providing a time limited 15-month investment incentive (through to 30 June 2021) to support business investment and economic growth over the short term, by accelerating depreciation deductions.

"Australia is not immune to the global coronavirus challenge but we have already taken steps to prepare for this looming international economic crisis," Morrison said.

"Our targeted stimulus package will focus on keeping Australians in jobs and keeping businesses in business so we can bounce back strongly.

"The economy needs temporary help right now to bounce back better so the livelihoods of all Australians are protected."

The stimulus measures will need to be approved by the federal parliament before they are legislated. The next parliamentary sitting is March 23.

Morrison said he is willing to inject more fiscal stimulus into the economy if needed.

"It's well-targeted. It's just under about 1% of the size of our economy. So that's a very significant injection and it happens very quickly over the next quarter," Morrison said.

"We're in a position to ramp this up should that be required further. And as you've probably seen from this, we've learnt more and more about this virus almost every day and we've responded to that information."

The news comes as the Australian Banking Association (ABA) announced it is ready to face the challenge of COVID-19 and will assist customers.

ABA chair and Commonwealth Bank chief executive Matt Comyn said the banks will continue to support Australians during this time.

"Australia has a very strong financial system with banks that are well-capitalised and have strong balance sheets," he said.

ABA chief executive Anna Bligh said customers should come forward for assistance as soon as possible.

"Banks stand ready to support customers and if anyone is in need of assistance, they shouldn't wait but come forward as soon as possible," she said.

"In particular any business financially impacted by the effects of COVID-19 should contact their bank to be assessed on a case by case basis to access the assistance on offer."

