Executive Appointments

Schroders head of distribution exits

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 25 JUN 2021   12:36PM

Schroders' local head of distribution Graeme Mather has departed, with the business understood to not be seeking a replacement.

Mather spent nearly five years at Schroders and finished up last week, Financial Standard's sister publication Industry Moves first reported. He was a board director and responsible for sales, product, marketing and client services functions.

Prior to this, he was a partner at Mercer, leading its 160- strong team that worked with Australia and New Zealand institutional investors on investment, actuarial and governance issues.

Schroders is understood to have no plans to replace Mather.

"Schroders Australia can confirm that Graeme Mather, head of distribution, left the business in June. Mr Mather has been a valuable member of the team since he joined Schroders in 2016 and we wish him all the best in his future endeavours," a spokesperson for the company said.

"At this time, Schroders will not be recruiting for a new head of distribution. Ray Macken will remain in his role as head of sales."

Macken, who previously reported to Mather, will now report to Schroders Australia chief executive Sam Hallinan. So will the product and marketing heads.

In February, Schroders Australia appointed Hallinan as chief executive, after incumbent chief executive Chris Durack moved up to Schroders APAC co- chief executive.

Hallinan was previously the managing director of Nikko Asset Management's Australian business and left as the business was acquired by Yarra Capital Management, which is backed by American private equity investor TA Associates.

Schroders is best known locally for its fixed income and multi-asset business led by Simon Doyle. It also offers Australian equities, and has recently made a foray into unlisted asset strategies, as first reported by Financial Standard last year.

