Residential property demand to weaken

Demand for residential property is expected to cool down this year despite the number of auction figures recorded in the final quarter of 2021.

With stock levels running low and the potential for interest rates to rise, BuyersBuyers co-founder Pete Wargent predicts residential property will not experience the same frenzy as last year.

Capital growth is expected to grow between three to 8% this year, Wargent said, adding that the potential for unemployment to rise could also derail demand.

"Record job vacancies suggest that the employment figures are only going to increase from here, especially as the international borders reopen," he said.

With the unemployment rate falling to 4.17% in December, this does not factor in the effect of the Omicron variant on the workforce, Wargent said, expecting the January figures to be more subdued.

"When you look at the risks for residential property, they tend to come from very high unemployment, very high-interest rates leading to widespread defaults and selling, or a big oversupply of properties," he said.

CoreLogic's Quarterly Auction Market Review shows 42,918 properties went to auction across capital cities in fourth quarter of 2021, an 85.1% increase from the previous quarter and more than doubling year on year to 109.5%.

The surge was driven by sellers playing catch-up from the September quarter as lockdowns lifted, CoreLogic's research director Tim Lawless said, together with activity traditionally picking up after winter.

Melbourne recorded 19,788 auctions and a clearance rate of 69.7%, while Sydney registered 14,906 auctions and a 69.9% clearance rate. The capital cities had a quarterly clearance rate of 71.3% on average.

In the week ending 23 January 2022, nearly 460 auctions were scheduled across the capital cities - 40% higher compared to a year ago. However, Lawless said it's too early to forecast if this trend will prevail in 2022.

"Overall advertised supply levels generally remain below average across most of the capitals suggesting sellers are still benefitting from strong selling conditions," he said.