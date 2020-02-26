NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Investment
Remain liquid, defensive and patient: Schroders
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 FEB 2020   2:14PM

While the market focus has moved on from the woes of 2019, investors in 2020 and facing similar global risks, according to Mihkel Kase, portfolio manager - fixed income at Schroders.

Kase said the concerns investors faced in 2019 - think trade war and Brexit - have come and gone leaving markets relatively unscathed.

"The market focus has moved on and we have sailed through relatively easily considering the challenges we saw throughout the year," Kase said.

"However, the challenges that face investors now in 2020 are similar.  We have the potential of the presidential election and coronavirus concerns are creating uncertainty."

The backdrop investors are facing, Kase said, is continued uncertainty and increased volatility with both bulls and bears asking, 'now what?'

"For the defensive portion of a portfolio, generating income and managing risk when yields are low is tough," Kase said.

"We think it is important to have defensive income allocations and that is going to continue going forward."

In Schroders' view, central bank intervention is still the main game in town, with ongoing intervention now unanimous with the US Federal Reserve reversing course.

"The RBA, ECB and Fed are all on the same page.  The power remains in their hands and markets remain complacent around some of the challenges," Kase said.

"Before the coronavirus hit, we were seeing some reversal of the economic slowdown, but now this has reversed that again."

Kase said the long-term recession risk remains high, but the near-term risk has abated.

"What we are seeing at the moment is a supply and demand shock and how long this virus goes on is going to dictate how much of a concern these things are in the future," he said.

Kase said another trend that has been seen in 2020 is the divergence between bonds and equities, with both sectors pointing to a different outlook.

"Equities are showing a global economy growing, the benefits of low inflation and rates with valuations full, but bonds are showing global growth slowing, recession risks remaining high and no further tightening from central banks," Kase said.

"At this stage it can be explained but they both can't be right in the long term."

With low cash rates expected to persist, the search for income continues to be challenging which is driving some investors to seek out products that potentially have higher risks at a time when valuations appear stretched.

Kase said in the current environment it is better to allocate out of your equity risk assets to protect your portfolio.

"Allocating out of the defensive risk portion of your portfolio is, in our view, risky in the current climate," he said.

It is very important at this point in time to remain liquid, defensive and patient."

Read more: SchrodersMihkel Kase
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Schroders to bring private equity fund to Australia
Bearish sentiment bites Aussie investors
YouTube fundie name erased from flagship
Active fixed income funds review fees
Global group adds to local leadership
DWS sales director departs
Glitch hits ASX-listed managed funds
Purdue bankruptcy vindicates ESG screens
Perpetual appoints general manager, distribution
Schroders acquires majority stake in impact investor
Editor's Choice
Moelis Australia names co-chiefs, acquires lender
KANIKA SOOD
Moelis Australia has promoted two managing directors to joint chief executives as it announces plans to acquire a local non-bank lender, eyeing a bigger slice of the $1.8 trillion Australian residential mortgage market.
Sargon clouds OneVue results
KANIKA SOOD
OneVue has made a provision to write down its Sargon receivable by $26 million to just $3.9 million, dragging its first half bottom line to $27 million in losses after tax.
SMSF property adviser pleads guilty
ELIZA BAVIN
The director of a 'one-stop-shop' for SMSFs has pleaded guilty to 17 counts of aggravated deception and one count of dishonest dealings with documents.
Carbon footpath important, not footprint: AXA
ALLY SELBY
The multi-asset manager has warned of the effects of climate change on investor's portfolios, urging them to assess a company's "carbon footpath" over eliminating polluters altogether.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Tyson Jonas
Financial Planner
Jonas Wealth Management
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Larry Fink
Chairman and Chief Executive Officer
BlackRock Alternative Advisors
Matthew Baldwin
Managing Director APAC
Financial Risk Solutions
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
18
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
MAR
19
Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 
MAR
24
Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  As suggested in numerous submissions to the Retirement Income Review, should Australia do away with the existing superannuation system and adopt a universal pension scheme?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Vic Jokovic
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
CHI-X AUSTRALIA PTY LTD
Chi-X Australia is making waves, disrupting the ASX's monopoly. Key to it all, chief executive Vic Jokovic says, is understanding that other people can make or break you. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something opsHFKi1