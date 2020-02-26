Remain liquid, defensive and patient: Schroders

While the market focus has moved on from the woes of 2019, investors in 2020 and facing similar global risks, according to Mihkel Kase, portfolio manager - fixed income at Schroders.

Kase said the concerns investors faced in 2019 - think trade war and Brexit - have come and gone leaving markets relatively unscathed.

"The market focus has moved on and we have sailed through relatively easily considering the challenges we saw throughout the year," Kase said.

"However, the challenges that face investors now in 2020 are similar. We have the potential of the presidential election and coronavirus concerns are creating uncertainty."

The backdrop investors are facing, Kase said, is continued uncertainty and increased volatility with both bulls and bears asking, 'now what?'

"For the defensive portion of a portfolio, generating income and managing risk when yields are low is tough," Kase said.

"We think it is important to have defensive income allocations and that is going to continue going forward."

In Schroders' view, central bank intervention is still the main game in town, with ongoing intervention now unanimous with the US Federal Reserve reversing course.

"The RBA, ECB and Fed are all on the same page. The power remains in their hands and markets remain complacent around some of the challenges," Kase said.

"Before the coronavirus hit, we were seeing some reversal of the economic slowdown, but now this has reversed that again."

Kase said the long-term recession risk remains high, but the near-term risk has abated.

"What we are seeing at the moment is a supply and demand shock and how long this virus goes on is going to dictate how much of a concern these things are in the future," he said.

Kase said another trend that has been seen in 2020 is the divergence between bonds and equities, with both sectors pointing to a different outlook.

"Equities are showing a global economy growing, the benefits of low inflation and rates with valuations full, but bonds are showing global growth slowing, recession risks remaining high and no further tightening from central banks," Kase said.

"At this stage it can be explained but they both can't be right in the long term."

With low cash rates expected to persist, the search for income continues to be challenging which is driving some investors to seek out products that potentially have higher risks at a time when valuations appear stretched.

Kase said in the current environment it is better to allocate out of your equity risk assets to protect your portfolio.

"Allocating out of the defensive risk portion of your portfolio is, in our view, risky in the current climate," he said.

It is very important at this point in time to remain liquid, defensive and patient."