Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Economics

Recession risk is receding: Natixis IM

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  WEDNESDAY, 26 JUL 2023   11:54AM

Thanks to a robust start to the year, economists and investment strategists are feeling more confident that a recession won't take place in the second half, according to a recent survey by Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM).

The survey, conducted at the end of June, included the insights of 32 market strategists, portfolio managers, research analysts and economists at Natixis IM and 13 of its affiliated investment managers, as well as Natixis corporate and investment banking.

It revealed only 19% of respondents see a significant risk of recession in H2 2023, while half rate recession as a low risk.

Nevertheless, 38% of respondents said inflation targets won't be met until 2025, and 9% believe they won't be met until at least 2026.

When it comes to future headwinds, geopolitics (72%) and central bank policy (72%) drew the strongest consensus.

However, a quarter of strategists said geopolitics will not impact markets in the second half of the year, instead calling geopolitical issues "noise".

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

Over half of respondents (66%) believe corporate earnings are another potential headwind, however 25% are optimistic and said earnings may act as a catalyst in the second half of the year.

"Inflation is cooling off, but we aren't through the woods yet," Natixis IM head of global market strategy Mabrouk Chetouane said.

"Strong consumer spending, inflated cost of services, and geopolitical tensions may keep inflation lingering for longer which will result in higher rates for some time yet. Strategists generally think it will take until 2025 until targets are met."

While big tech drove an equity rally in H1 2023, the report said less than a third of respondents expect it to "continue steadily" and 6% of strategists think the "bubble will burst".

When asked specifically about AI, while 88% believe it can unlock previously undetectable investment opportunities and 69% believe it will accelerate day trading, all strategists said will increase potentially fraudulent behaviour.

"Big tech helped equities come roaring back in the first half of the year, but while few predict a major downturn, most are concerned about corporate earnings across H2 and expect the rally to fade away by the end of the year," Chetouane said.

"Recession is still a real possibility, but most expect a softer landing."

Chetouane said the successes of H1 may dissipate, but strategists and economists still believe there are good opportunities if you look carefully.

"Compared to expectations at the end of last year, 2023 has been surprisingly positive so far, but investors need to stay alert to ongoing headwinds to prevent complacency," he warned.

"Inflation has gone from an all-consuming concern to a manageable situation in most developed markets, but it could take some time before aggressive targets set by central banks are met."

Read more: Natixis Investment ManagersMabrouk Chetouane
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Natixis APAC lead takes bigger role
Natixis takes on Investors Mutual distribution team
Millionaires worry about retirement
Anton Tagliaferro announces retirement
Recession a distinct possibility: Natixis
Retirement Income Covenant a win for advisers - but for how long?
Advisers optimistic for the future: Natixis IM
Natixis names head of diversity, equity and inclusion
Investors Mutual, Vaughan Nelson partner
Millennials want financial advice: Natixis IM

Editor's Choice

AAC at centre of billionaire insider trading scheme

CHLOE WALKER  |   12:39PM
The British billionaire owner of Tottenham Hotspur and majority shareholder of Australian Agricultural Co, Joe Lewis, has been criminally charged in New York for orchestrating a "brazen insider trading scheme."

Aware Super, Challenger partner for DB solution

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   11:51AM
Challenger will provide Aware Super with a $619 million group lifetime annuity policy to de-risk some of its lifetime pension liabilities.

Insurance firms defy inflationary shocks

KARREN VERGARA  |   11:48AM
Life and general insurance companies are withstanding the shocks of inflation as investors look to the sector as a shield from wider economic uncertainties.

Mercer picked to advise Pengana Credit

CASSANDRA BALDINI  |   11:27AM
Mercer has been appointed as the investment advisor for Pengana Capital Group's recently launched private credit arm, making it the first appointment of its kind for the firm's former's Australian business.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

JUL
27

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

AUG
1

Advisers Big Day Out - Newcastle 

AUG
2

Advisers Big Day Out - Central Coast 

AUG
3

Advisers Big Day Out - Wollongong 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Alex Joiner

CHIEF ECONOMIST
IFM INVESTORS PTY LTD
IFM Investors chief economist Alex Joiner say he owes much of his success to two things - invaluable mentors and his home city of Melbourne. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.