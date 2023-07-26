Recession risk is receding: Natixis IM

Thanks to a robust start to the year, economists and investment strategists are feeling more confident that a recession won't take place in the second half, according to a recent survey by Natixis Investment Managers (Natixis IM).

The survey, conducted at the end of June, included the insights of 32 market strategists, portfolio managers, research analysts and economists at Natixis IM and 13 of its affiliated investment managers, as well as Natixis corporate and investment banking.

It revealed only 19% of respondents see a significant risk of recession in H2 2023, while half rate recession as a low risk.

Nevertheless, 38% of respondents said inflation targets won't be met until 2025, and 9% believe they won't be met until at least 2026.

When it comes to future headwinds, geopolitics (72%) and central bank policy (72%) drew the strongest consensus.

However, a quarter of strategists said geopolitics will not impact markets in the second half of the year, instead calling geopolitical issues "noise".

Over half of respondents (66%) believe corporate earnings are another potential headwind, however 25% are optimistic and said earnings may act as a catalyst in the second half of the year.

"Inflation is cooling off, but we aren't through the woods yet," Natixis IM head of global market strategy Mabrouk Chetouane said.

"Strong consumer spending, inflated cost of services, and geopolitical tensions may keep inflation lingering for longer which will result in higher rates for some time yet. Strategists generally think it will take until 2025 until targets are met."

While big tech drove an equity rally in H1 2023, the report said less than a third of respondents expect it to "continue steadily" and 6% of strategists think the "bubble will burst".

When asked specifically about AI, while 88% believe it can unlock previously undetectable investment opportunities and 69% believe it will accelerate day trading, all strategists said will increase potentially fraudulent behaviour.

"Big tech helped equities come roaring back in the first half of the year, but while few predict a major downturn, most are concerned about corporate earnings across H2 and expect the rally to fade away by the end of the year," Chetouane said.

"Recession is still a real possibility, but most expect a softer landing."

Chetouane said the successes of H1 may dissipate, but strategists and economists still believe there are good opportunities if you look carefully.

"Compared to expectations at the end of last year, 2023 has been surprisingly positive so far, but investors need to stay alert to ongoing headwinds to prevent complacency," he warned.

"Inflation has gone from an all-consuming concern to a manageable situation in most developed markets, but it could take some time before aggressive targets set by central banks are met."