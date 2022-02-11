Rainy day funds probed

MP Jason Falinski spent the most recent House Economics Committee hearing probing the implications of super funds creating "rainy day funds" to pay for possible fines and sanctions.

At the beginning of the hearing, Falinski asked University of NSW professor Scott Donald whether creating an indemnity insurance market for penalties risks creating moral hazard for super fund executives, as they would be protected against penalties by the hypothetical insurance.

"The key question has to be who pays for the insurance, it seems to me. One of the concerns that I and others have had for some time is that prohibiting the trustees from using members assets to meet sanctions would be undermined if you then allowed them to use member funds to buy the insurance that would pay out on those liabilities," Donald said.

"I want to stress that the law in this area is very complicated, and it is not at all clear that the outcomes you want would be achieved in all situations. And I think it'd be worthwhile getting some clarity in that space to ensure that that doesn't happen."

Amendments to Section 56 of the Superannuation Industry (Supervision) Act 1996 were made as part of the government's response to the Royal Commission with the intention of preventing super fund trustees from using member funds to pay for fines incurred by their own actions.

Donald explained to the hearing that while many retail funds have parent companies that can be relied upon to pay for any possible fines and sanctions, not-for-profit funds have had to go to the Supreme Court to alter their trust deeds to create pools of capital - referred to as rainy day funds - required by the SIS Act amendments.

"I should emphasise that it's not just the industry funds that are affected by this amendment. Retail funds have also sought legal advice and have had discussions with the regulator to ensure that they're doing exactly what it is that the government appears to be trying to achieve," he explained.

"So, I think I do think that there remain wrinkles and gaps in the regulatory scheme, but I do think that the trustees have endeavoured to take the right advice and to engage the regulator in ways to be clear what the regulator expects."

Hostplus recently introduced a new fee to cover its rainy day fund and Cbus, CareSuper, Active Super and QSuper have also all received approval to alter their trust deeds.

Senator Jane Hume, who is the minister for superannuation, has criticised funds for creating fees to meet the new regulatory requirements calling it a "retrograde step".