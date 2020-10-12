NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Technology
Powerwrap delists, Praemium takes over
BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  MONDAY, 12 OCT 2020   11:48AM

Managed accounts platform Powerwrap has de-listed from the ASX and its chief executive and board have stepped down following the acquisition by Praemium.

In the next move of the off-market takeover, Praemium made payment of the 94% in acceptances on October 2 with the remaining 6% to be acquired under compulsory acquisition in November.

As a result, Powerwrap de-listed from the ASX last week and its chief executive Will Davidson, along with its non-executive directors, stood down, with the former chief executive of Bennelong Wealth Partners having led the company since 2018.

Praemium chief executive Michael Ohanessian thanked Davidson for his professionalism throughout the acquisition.

Sponsored by BlackRock
Looking to build resilience into your portfolio?

"Under his leadership Powerwrap has developed a strong focus on client service and support, and we will work to continue that high level of service into the future," he said.

Praemium advanced a $55.6 million off-market takeover bid to acquire Powerwrap in early July and offered Powerwrap shareholders 7.5 cents per share cash and one Praemium share for every two Powerwrap shares.

Sponsored Video
Praemium: The platform of everything

The merger of the platform providers will create the second largest independent specialised platform provider with combined funds under administration just shy of $29 billion.

In addition, it is set to improve inflows, create a more a more diversified customer base, international reach and a larger more flexible balance sheet, which is expected to accelerate the disruption of the sector's incumbent platforms.

The merged group will have a number of important differentiators from those in the Australian platform market including being the only adviser platform that operates in Australia, the United Kingdom and various other offshore markets.

"The transformation of Powerwrap over the last two and a half years has now positioned the combined businesses to provide a unique and compelling platform proposition," Davidson said.

Talk of Powerwrap being acquired first began in 2017 when a trade sale process was conducted, identifying two key potential buyers. Shortly after, Powerwrap raised $19.4 million, one of several strategic options explored by its board at the time and what was ultimately determined to be in the best interests of shareholders.

Read more: PowerwrapPraemiumWill DavidsonMichael Ohanessian
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Praemium to acquire remaining Powerwrap shares
Morgan Stanley duo establishes advice boutique
Praemium shows growth in crisis
Platforms reveal merger details
Specialist platforms prosper in June quarter
Powerwrap to merge with Praemium
JBWere to continue using Praemium
SSGA model portfolios land on HUB24
2020 MAX Award winners named
First virtual MAX Awards go live tonight
Editor's Choice
AMP Capital included in UNPRI Leaders Group
ALLY SELBY
AMP Capital has been included in a prestigious list celebrating excellence in responsible investment, amid a turbulent year during which controversy after controversy has rocked the investment manager.
Adviser sentenced to eight years' prison
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A financial adviser has been jailed over using clients' money to fund his lifestyle to the tune of $1.1 million, including $72,000 he spent on a boat, while licensed by AMP, NAB and Synchron.
BT cuts fees, premiums for super members
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
From October 1, most BT Super members will pay less in admin fees and insurance premiums - except those with a balance less than $17,000 who will see a rise in admin fees.
Women focus in Labor budget reply
ELIZA BAVIN
Labor leader Anthony Albanese has put the spotlight on childcare, aged care and social housing when delivering his budget reply speech.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Dawn Thomas
Senior Financial Adviser
Wealthwise
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Alex Dunnin
Executive Director, Research & Compliance
Rainmaker Information
Infographic: Zurich Claims - We keep the most important promise you make.
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
OCT
29
Best Practice Series: Retirement Income Forum 
OCT
12-6
ANZIIF - RISC REIMAGINED 
OCT
13
VIC Investment Discussion Group 
OCT
13
ASFA Briefing: Credit as an asset class 
OCT
13
IAA DATA ETHICS - A VIRTUAL SESSION 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  Do you think the Federal Budget proposal to ban underperforming super funds from taking on new members will contribute to better outcomes?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Brett Cairns
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
MAGELLAN FINANCIAL GROUP
Magellan Financial Group chief executive Brett Cairns hasn't traditionally been one for the limelight. Here, he shares his journey to now and the risks he's taken along the way.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something CE4F8VBW