Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Perpetual Corporate Trust adds staff

BY ELIZABETH FRY  |  MONDAY, 22 JAN 2024   12:49PM

Perpetual's corporate trust business has hired a new head of institutional sales and relationship management for its innovation arm.

Emily Boden will work primarily with Perpetual Digital - and the recently acquired Laminar Capital - to develop fixed-income solutions for the wealth, asset management and superannuation markets.

Perpetual acquired the debt and advisory business last October.

The purchase also included specialist fixed income digital platform, Treasury Direct, which had $21 billion in assets under administration.

By adding Laminar's treasury direct digital platform, Perpetual Digital has created a specialist business focused on delivering innovative digital, treasury, debt markets and advisory solutions to clients.

Boden has more than 20 years' experience in fixed-income global markets.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

She joins from Yieldbroker, the trading platform owned by the Nasdaq-listed Tradeweb.

Previously, she was a director of institutional fixed income at FIIG Securities and an associate director of investor sales at the ANZ.

"Emily's reputation as an exceptional Client Relationship Manager aligns perfectly with our vision to enable client success," said Perpetual general manager of sales and marketing Glen Dogan.

Her appointment follows the recent promotion of Lynsey Thorrington to head of institutional sales and relationship management for debt market services.

"Thorrington has been with the business for 16 years, and her most recent promotion is recognition of her exceptional client service, depth of experience and expertise in debt markets,"

Before her time with Perpetual, she spent four years at J.P. Morgan as a transaction manager - deal execution and a brief stint at the Bank of New York Mellon.

"So excited to be taking on this new role, grateful for the support of the Perpetual Corporate Trust team and for all our amazing clients who make my job easy.... 2024 will likely bring more challenges and hopefully many more successes," she posted on social media.

Read more: Corporate TrustPerpetual DigitalTreasury DirectANZBank of New York MellonEmily BodenFIIG SecuritiesGlen DoganJP MorganLaminar CapitalLynsey ThorringtonTradewebYieldbroker
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

SimCorp names new country manager for Australia
Zurich cleared by Federal Court in life insurance dispute
ANZ fined $900k over shares disclosure failure
CSLR chief executive named
Perpetual rebuffs Soul Pattinson takeover offer
AMP adds to board
WAM launches unit trust, names RE
Hostplus-backed redevelopment secures $295m from ANZ
ANZ breached disclosure laws in 2015 raise: Court
FIIG Securities picks Equity Trustees for new fund

Editor's Choice

TAL appoints chief claims officer

KARREN VERGARA
TAL announced that a former Westpac executive will join the insurer as its new chief claims officer.

Penta Capital fined for fabricated FUM

KARREN VERGARA
ASIC has fined a firm for making several false statements that included claims it managed nearly $7 billion in assets when it does not.

Ethical ETF assets surge in 2023: Analysis

RACHEL ALEMBAKIS
Funds under management for ethical, responsible and sustainability-themed ETFs surged by more than 24% during 2023, amid a strong year for ETFs broadly.

ME Bank fined $820k for misleading borrowers

CHLOE WALKER
ME Bank has been fined by the Federal Court after it was found to have provided inaccurate information about its home loans to customers.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
14

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach