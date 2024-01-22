Perpetual Corporate Trust adds staff

Perpetual's corporate trust business has hired a new head of institutional sales and relationship management for its innovation arm.

Emily Boden will work primarily with Perpetual Digital - and the recently acquired Laminar Capital - to develop fixed-income solutions for the wealth, asset management and superannuation markets.

Perpetual acquired the debt and advisory business last October.

The purchase also included specialist fixed income digital platform, Treasury Direct, which had $21 billion in assets under administration.

By adding Laminar's treasury direct digital platform, Perpetual Digital has created a specialist business focused on delivering innovative digital, treasury, debt markets and advisory solutions to clients.

Boden has more than 20 years' experience in fixed-income global markets.

She joins from Yieldbroker, the trading platform owned by the Nasdaq-listed Tradeweb.

Previously, she was a director of institutional fixed income at FIIG Securities and an associate director of investor sales at the ANZ.

"Emily's reputation as an exceptional Client Relationship Manager aligns perfectly with our vision to enable client success," said Perpetual general manager of sales and marketing Glen Dogan.

Her appointment follows the recent promotion of Lynsey Thorrington to head of institutional sales and relationship management for debt market services.

"Thorrington has been with the business for 16 years, and her most recent promotion is recognition of her exceptional client service, depth of experience and expertise in debt markets,"

Before her time with Perpetual, she spent four years at J.P. Morgan as a transaction manager - deal execution and a brief stint at the Bank of New York Mellon.

"So excited to be taking on this new role, grateful for the support of the Perpetual Corporate Trust team and for all our amazing clients who make my job easy.... 2024 will likely bring more challenges and hopefully many more successes," she posted on social media.