Executive Appointments

Pendal appoints head of product

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 25 JUN 2021   12:33PM

Pendal Group has hired GAM Investments' former head of business operations for Asia Pacific as its new head of product.

David Harris started in the role on Monday.

Harris has direct ownership and accountability of Pendal's product lifecycle from development to ongoing management, the firm said.

He reports to Pendal investment director Dan Campbell.

He joins from AMP Australia, where he was contracting as a senior product consultant. In 2018, he established GAM Investments' operations in Australia as it broke away from its 14-year-long third-party marketing agreement with Shed Enterprises.

He has also held product leadership roles at AMP Capital and Man Investments in both Australia and Hong Kong.

Pendal has $101.7 billion in total assets and is increasingly looking to build its US business.

Last month, it announced plans to buy US-based value manager Thompson, Siegel & Walmsley (TSW) for US$320 million ($414 million).

TSW is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia and runs primarily in long-only equities with US$30.5 billion in funds under management.

Pendal said the purchase price was 7.6x the first half 2021 EBITDA (annualised, excluding synergies). It said the firm was forecast to double earnings per share in the first full year after completion.

