Pay jockeys super: Federal Court

The Full Federal Court has ruled that horse racing clubs and state racing boards are required to pay superannuation for jockeys.

The court upheld the Australian Tax Office's super guarantee charge assessments in regards to riding fees paid to jockeys during the period 1 July 2009 to 30 June 2014.

ATO deputy commissioner John Ford said the win is an example of the ATO's ongoing focus on reducing the incidence of non-payment of superannuation guarantee, especially by larger businesses.

"Super is money set aside for employees' future retirement and financial wellbeing," Ford said.

"We will pursue outstanding debts, aiming to collect and distribute unpaid super and interest to employees as soon as possible."

Two matters - Commissioner of Taxation v. Scone Race Club Limited (SRC) and Commissioner of Taxation v. Racing Queensland Board (RQB) - were heard.

In both matters the racing club and board argued that they didn't have to pay jockeys super because they only paid them riding fees on behalf of the owners.

But the court ruled in favour of the ATO, saying that since SRC and RQB paid the jockeys riding fees for riding a race they were employers for the purposes of super guarantee legislation.

The finding overturns previous decisions which held that the system under which payments were made to jockeys did not make them employees.

It was reasoned previously that the person legally liable to pay the riding fee, which was the payment for that participation, was the owner or trainer who had employed or engaged that jockey to ride in that race.