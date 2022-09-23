No surprise advice industry fears ASIC: Panel

Understanding and fixing regulatory uncertainty and licensee caution has been a subject discussed at length within the advice community in recent years, with AFCA saying it isn't surprised by the level of fear in the industry when it comes to ASIC.

Association of Financial Advisers chief executive Phil Anderson hosted a panel on the matter with ASIC senior executive leader, financial adviser Leah Sciacca, Diverger managing director Nathan Jacobsen, Australian Advice Network chief executive Paul Forbes and AFCA investments and advice acting lead ombudsman Shail Singh.

Addressing the audience at AFA Thrive, Anderson said former minister for financial services and superannuation Jane Hume suggested regulatory uncertainty contributed to a problem of inefficient advice processes by adding additional steps that arguably are not required by law.

He directed the first question to Sciacca and pointed out that Quality of Advice Review chair Michelle Levy was surprised by the level of fear the advice community has with ASIC during her review.

"It doesn't surprise me," Sciacca replied.

"That's because we've heard that as well throughout our engagement with industry. It's apparent that there are concerns around being the subject of ASIC enforcement action."

Sciacca explained the regulator is mindful of its approach.

"ASIC's role primarily is the administration and the enforcement of the law, we don't create the law but that's what we're about and we think it's really important from a consumer protection perspective and for deterring misconduct," she said.

Having said that, she explained there is a range of factors considered when reviewing the pursuit of enforcement outcomes.

"We're looking at the seriousness of the conduct and the compliance history of the individual or the entity involved. We look at the consumer aspects of their detriment, there's a whole range of factors," she explained.

Jacobsen said understanding the level of fear towards ASIC needed to be looked at through a lens of past and present.

"If you go back to 2018, I would say resoundingly yes, it was a tougher time," he explained.

"We had large, well capitalised institutional licensees embarking on multimillion-dollar mediation programs that were, frankly, breaking the rest of the market if it was to come their way."

Jacobsen recalls even if a firm previously felt confident in its processes, the fear of ASIC remained.

"But four years later and we've been through a lot of change. Advisers and licensees have been working extremely hard to adapt to the aftermath of the Royal Commission," he said.

He explained that simultaneously there's a group of licensees that work with ASIC and Treasury on policy issues and general running of business.

"I think that's been a very collaborative process," he said.

"If you're the subject of enforceable action, of course, you should be afraid.

"It's a regulator's job to address the issues, but I think we're in a different time."

Forbes added it's hard to ensure everything is 100% perfect.

"If you do end up in the headlights of ASIC, most licensees would believe there would be something you could find," he explained.

"Going through the review, I'm sure none of us would sit here and think every piece of the business is absolutely squeaky clean. The regulator is the police and we're all careful around policemen."

Anderson weighed if ASIC was unfairly painted as a weak regulator in the banking Royal Commission.

"I think most of the issues that were raised were ones that were already being dealt with," he said.

"I've found over my years of being involved they've been very vigorous in what they've done and how they have managed the advice space."

Jacobsen commented that he struggles with the word 'fair'.

"I think the Royal Commission was designed to uncover misconduct and issues and it found that in lots of places," he said.

"There was no question that a number of the criticisms of ASIC and industry were issues that were already being worked on."

In hindsight, Jacobsen added it was perhaps necessary to get the accelerated change that was needed.

"I think what is really clear is that the advice infrastructure we were relying on was run by the large institutions and was not up to par," he said.

"Now that the playing field is changing rapidly and the large institutions have left, what we're left with is still not yet up to par."

This led Anderson to touch on AFCA's recent signaling that advice complaints have fallen by 50% between 2021 and 2022.

Singh said licensees want to know all about "the new AFCA."

"I hadn't thought of it that way, but I think that the feeling I get while talking to licensees is there's an appreciation that we've got some expertise in the area of financial planning," he commented.

"We're more commercial and pragmatic than we have been in the past. And we're trying to move with the industry."

On the flip side, he said some of the constructive criticism received is around fairness, jurisdiction and speculation that AFCA is responsible for PI premiums going up.

"I've taken it to heart to investigate this and I've spoken to all the brokers and underwriters in the area and that's not what they say, they describe it as 20 years of issues coming up in the industry," he says.

"It's overall positive, what I'm hearing and there's a couple of initiatives that we've put into place."

Anderson highlighted AFCA's "important changes" to its pricing model, pointing out its five free complaints per year.

"This removes one of the potential issues with the cost of the complaint process, sometimes exceeding the likely payout resulting in licensees choosing to settle, even if they felt their case was solid," he said.

"It does break your heart sometimes when you see a single adviser licensee who has a dispute at AFCA and the resources required, and the costs.

"It's having a massive impact on them, I've had advisers coming to me crying about it. We have to respond to that sort of angst."