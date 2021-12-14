New role for Abrdn fixed income head

The former head of Australian fixed income at Abrdn (previously Aberdeen Standard Investments) has joined a boutique wealth manager.

Drummond Capital Partners has hired Garreth Innes, who departed Abrdn in May after almost a decade with the firm.

Innes will join Drummond Capital Partners in February as portfolio manager for the firm's multi-asset portfolios and recently launched multi-asset hedge fund.

Drummond has total client commitments of $2 billion.

Commenting on the appointment, Drummond Capital said: "The addition of Garreth Innes, formerly head of Australian fixed income at Aberdeen, further enhances the team's capability."

"The business also recently opened a Sydney office to be headed by the firm's head of strategic growth who is currently on gardening leave and will commence in February 2022 as the business looks to expand nationally."