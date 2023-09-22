Newspaper icon
NAB to pay $2.1m for knowingly overcharging customers

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 22 SEP 2023   12:16PM

NAB will pay $2.1 million in a fine issued by the Federal Court over knowingly overcharging customers certain fees and failing to tell them.

The court has ordered the bank pay the penalty for continuing to charge periodic payment fees it knew was not entitled to for almost two years after being made aware of the error. The amount of $2.1 million is the maximum penalty applicable to such conduct, though this was labelled "without question, woefully insufficient."

Between at least 20 July 2007 and 22 February 2019, NAB's terms and conditions stated NAB would charge $1.80 for periodic payments to other accounts within NAB and $5.30 for periodic payments to accounts at another bank, ASIC explained.

NAB's terms also stated that customers would be entitled to exemptions from periodic payment fees for certain transactions, such as payments to NAB home loans, NAB personal loans, certain NAB savings accounts and certain NAB service packages.

The fees charged were $1.80 or $5.30 despite an exemption being applied, and $5.30 where it should have been $1.80.

The court said the charges were the result of the bank's "inability to manage its own computer systems and its unwillingness to apply sufficient resources to remedy the problem in a timely manner."

The conduct, being the overcharging of fees after learning of the issue, occurred between January 2017 and July 2018. It occurred on close to 75,000 times and totalled $139,845 taken from 2888 personal accounts and 513 business accounts. The actual issue began in 2001 and resulted in about $9 million in remediation paid.

The judge said NAB "unjustifiably advanced its self-interest whilst knowing that its customers were oblivious to the wrongful charging that was taking place. It deliberately and cynically took advantage of its customers' unawareness and was prepared to allow the overcharging to continue whilst it searched, admittedly in good faith, but without any great diligence, for a solution."

"Such moral dereliction would seem to reflect an inherent sense of entitlement, possibly precipitated by a view that no real harm would come to the bank even if its conduct was detected. It is, perhaps, also a product of a corporate culture that places a low priority on the observance of the law and on respect for its customers' legal rights," he continued.

Commenting on the outcome, ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said: "NAB continued to charge fees when it knew it lacked any entitlement to do so and omitted to tell its customers of that wrongful charging. It took NAB over two years to stop charging these incorrect fees, which was clearly unacceptable."

"An unconscionable conduct ruling, penalty and resulting remediation program demonstrates the consequences that come from not resolving an issue in a timely way. If systems have let customers down, we expect all financial institutions, especially our banks, to act quickly to reduce consumer harm."

In response, NAB said the issue "related to the incorrect selection of a fee by NAB when setting up a payment arrangement within personal and business banking accounts."

"We apologise to all impacted customers. We have completed a remediation program to set things right and repaid more than $8.3 million of fees plus interest to affected customers," the bank said.

Read more: NABASICSarah Court
