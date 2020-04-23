NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
READ NOW
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
Investment
Sponsored by
Multi-asset strategies key in COVID-19 crisis: First Sentier
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 23 APR 2020   12:23PM

The ability to adjust to rapidly changing economic data is a key advantage of flexible multi-asset strategies during the COVID-19 crisis.

In an investor update, First Sentier Investors co-head of multi-asset solution, Kej Somaia said that although market fundamentals reflect themselves over the long term, markets are not globally efficient.

"So there can and will be dislocations at times - as we have seen in recent months," he said.

"The key difference this time is that the changes in the economy are fundamentally different in their speed and magnitude and depth, and we've had to speed up our own process."

Instead of reviewing economic conditions on a six-month basis, the firm has moved to review them daily.

As investors rush to generate liquidity, traditionally reliable relationships between growth and defensive assets have been broken down, he said.

"Instead of looking for qualitative similarities, we look at the world more statistically for times of high turbulence, because that's what has been common to all crises," Somaia said.

"This statistical overlay provides more insight and we think is a smarter way to understand correlations and inform us about volatility, or risk more broadly."

The multi-billion investment manager has reduced its equity exposure over the last few weeks.

"We've been taking a defensive stance - we're at about half of our usual exposure for equities, as defined by our NAA," Somaia said.

"Maybe equity markets will look through the short term - but in reality we think we're going to see negative results by large number of corporates in coming months, with some of their earnings falling by 45% or more."

The firm has used dynamic asset allocation, through synthetic securities to adjust its risk settings.

"This has allowed us to reposition portfolios without needing to step into markets experiencing liquidity issues," Somaia said.

Gold, traditionally a safe haven, has become more attractive, he said.

"We typically avoid gold because it doesn't generate income, making the opportunity cost high. But with cash rates where theyare, that opportunity cost has come down," Somaia said.

"And if inflation rises, gold can provide protection. But for now, we think gold can be a great diversifier."

High yield credit in comparison is no longer looking quite so resilient, Somaia said.

"High-yield credit has a high correlation to equities - so although it sits in the income bucket, it acts more like equities," he said.

"It also has large sector allocation to energy, but we already get that through our commodity allocation.

"We always need to make sure we aren't adding more correlation to our portfolio and taking away some of the resilience we've built into it."

Managing inflation over the long term may prove to be a challenge, Somaia said.

"A real return fund needs to achieve its objectives after inflation," he said.

"Our strategies are designed to provide investment returns for real spending in retirement.

"While we expect to see low inflation or even deflation in the next few quarters, once we come out on the other side, the amount of stimulus being put into the system could see it emerge as an issue in time to come."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: GoldMulti-assetCOVID-19FlexibleKej SomaiaFirst Sentier Investors
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
ETF demand boosts gold
Time to step up or face the music
Opportunities and threats amid COVID-19 crisis
Compliance worse than COVID-19
AFCA updates approach amid COVID-19 crisis
Business unusual: COVID-19 threats facing real estate
COVID-19 is not the only factor: deVere
COVID-19 to lead to deglobalisation: Amundi
Consumers looking for reassurance: MetLife
COVID-19 damage to stretch several quarters: Natixis IM
Editor's Choice
Managed accounts use broadens
HARRISON WORLEY
Latest research on financial advisers' use of managed accounts shows their increasing popularity among advisers with lower-balance clients.
Seek financial advice: Hume
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
With the government now expecting close to two million Australians to apply for early access to super, assistant minister for superannuation, financial services and financial technology Jane Hume has urged those who are confused to seek financial advice.
Fiducian acquires advice practice
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Fiducian Financial Services has acquired a financial advice business with $56 million in funds under advice.
Why COVID-19 could boost ESG
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
As the world celebrates Earth Day today, the environmentally conscious in the investment industry have said COVID-19 could be the crisis that causes us to take climate change more seriously.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rowe
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
COUNTPLUS LIMITED
The current environment is a true test for Australia's financial advisers to stand up and restore trust in the profession. And Countplus chief executive Matthew Rowe is leading the call to arms. Ally Selby writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something loX3PZLS