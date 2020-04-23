Multi-asset strategies key in COVID-19 crisis: First Sentier

The ability to adjust to rapidly changing economic data is a key advantage of flexible multi-asset strategies during the COVID-19 crisis.

In an investor update, First Sentier Investors co-head of multi-asset solution, Kej Somaia said that although market fundamentals reflect themselves over the long term, markets are not globally efficient.

"So there can and will be dislocations at times - as we have seen in recent months," he said.

"The key difference this time is that the changes in the economy are fundamentally different in their speed and magnitude and depth, and we've had to speed up our own process."

Instead of reviewing economic conditions on a six-month basis, the firm has moved to review them daily.

As investors rush to generate liquidity, traditionally reliable relationships between growth and defensive assets have been broken down, he said.

"Instead of looking for qualitative similarities, we look at the world more statistically for times of high turbulence, because that's what has been common to all crises," Somaia said.

"This statistical overlay provides more insight and we think is a smarter way to understand correlations and inform us about volatility, or risk more broadly."

The multi-billion investment manager has reduced its equity exposure over the last few weeks.

"We've been taking a defensive stance - we're at about half of our usual exposure for equities, as defined by our NAA," Somaia said.

"Maybe equity markets will look through the short term - but in reality we think we're going to see negative results by large number of corporates in coming months, with some of their earnings falling by 45% or more."

The firm has used dynamic asset allocation, through synthetic securities to adjust its risk settings.

"This has allowed us to reposition portfolios without needing to step into markets experiencing liquidity issues," Somaia said.

Gold, traditionally a safe haven, has become more attractive, he said.

"We typically avoid gold because it doesn't generate income, making the opportunity cost high. But with cash rates where theyare, that opportunity cost has come down," Somaia said.

"And if inflation rises, gold can provide protection. But for now, we think gold can be a great diversifier."

High yield credit in comparison is no longer looking quite so resilient, Somaia said.

"High-yield credit has a high correlation to equities - so although it sits in the income bucket, it acts more like equities," he said.

"It also has large sector allocation to energy, but we already get that through our commodity allocation.

"We always need to make sure we aren't adding more correlation to our portfolio and taking away some of the resilience we've built into it."

Managing inflation over the long term may prove to be a challenge, Somaia said.

"A real return fund needs to achieve its objectives after inflation," he said.

"Our strategies are designed to provide investment returns for real spending in retirement.

"While we expect to see low inflation or even deflation in the next few quarters, once we come out on the other side, the amount of stimulus being put into the system could see it emerge as an issue in time to come."

