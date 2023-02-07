Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

Mining company shares manipulator sentenced

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 7 FEB 2023   12:32PM

One of the three men involved in manipulating Quantum Resources shares back in 2015 has been sentenced in the Supreme Court.

Don George Evans was sentenced in the Supreme Court of Western Australia to 12 months in prison, to be released immediately upon paying $5000 with the expectation of good behaviour for two years. He is also automatically disqualified from managing corporations for five years.

Evans was found to have conspired to push Quantum shares to a pre-determined price alongside former Quantum director Avrohom Kimelman and consultant Benjamin Cooper. They used an online group chat to coordinate trades in the shares with the purpose of inflating their price and encouraging additional investors to get involved.

The judge noted: "Compliance with [the prohibition on market manipulation] is vital to maintain market integrity and promoting the confident and informed participation of investors in the financial market operated by the ASX."

Cooper was sentenced in December to 15 months' imprisonment, to be released immediately after paying $6000 and undertaking two years' good behaviour.

The matter was referred to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions by ASIC.

Sponsored Video
Get a step ahead of admin

"The sentencing decision finalises our suite of actions in relation to the manipulation of Quantum shares in November 2015, with each of the people the subject of charges being sentenced to terms of imprisonment," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"ASIC is committed to acting against conduct that damages the integrity of Australia's markets. Market manipulation undermines investor confidence and ASIC will take strong and considered action to combat it."

Quantum Resources is now known as Nova Minerals.

Read more: ASICQuantum ResourcesBenjamin CooperDon George EvansASXAvrohom KimelmanCommonwealth Director of Public ProsecutionsNova MineralsSarah Court
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Adviser sentenced over accessing client accounts
Adviser who faked signatures sentenced in court
AAT upholds AFSL cancellation
ASIC FAR to display adviser QTRP status
ASIC takes action against more greenwashing
More DASS complainants flock to AFCA
Federal Court finds against finfluencer
Wilsons Advisory fined $550k by ASIC MDP
APRA outlines 2023 super priorities
FPA, SMSFA launch specialist pathway

Editor's Choice

AFA, FPA propose merged entity name

KARREN VERGARA
Australia's two peak financial advice associations have flagged the new name of the proposed entity should their merger go ahead.

Australian Unity recruits Vanguard veteran

ANDREW MCKEAN
Australian Unity has a new executive general manager of operations for its Wealth and Capital Markets platform, recruiting from Vanguard.

Private equity still hot: State Street

CHLOE WALKER
Private equity will remain the top alternative asset class for new investment over the next two to three years, according to State Street's latest global survey.

Financial markets brace for gloomy first half

KARREN VERGARA
Analysts warn that the first six months of 2023 will be the toughest for financial markets but expect more positive momentum by the end of the year.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
14

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
16

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
15

Technical Services Forum 

MAR
20-22

Conference of Major Superannuation Funds 

MAR
21

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Kristian Fok

CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
CONSTRUCTION & BUILDING UNIONS SUPERANNUATION
Recently celebrating 10 years with the fund, Cbus chief investment officer Kristian Fok breaks down the internalisation strategy that he considers his greatest achievement to date. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.