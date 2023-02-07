Mining company shares manipulator sentenced

One of the three men involved in manipulating Quantum Resources shares back in 2015 has been sentenced in the Supreme Court.

Don George Evans was sentenced in the Supreme Court of Western Australia to 12 months in prison, to be released immediately upon paying $5000 with the expectation of good behaviour for two years. He is also automatically disqualified from managing corporations for five years.

Evans was found to have conspired to push Quantum shares to a pre-determined price alongside former Quantum director Avrohom Kimelman and consultant Benjamin Cooper. They used an online group chat to coordinate trades in the shares with the purpose of inflating their price and encouraging additional investors to get involved.

The judge noted: "Compliance with [the prohibition on market manipulation] is vital to maintain market integrity and promoting the confident and informed participation of investors in the financial market operated by the ASX."

Cooper was sentenced in December to 15 months' imprisonment, to be released immediately after paying $6000 and undertaking two years' good behaviour.

The matter was referred to the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecutions by ASIC.

"The sentencing decision finalises our suite of actions in relation to the manipulation of Quantum shares in November 2015, with each of the people the subject of charges being sentenced to terms of imprisonment," ASIC deputy chair Sarah Court said.

"ASIC is committed to acting against conduct that damages the integrity of Australia's markets. Market manipulation undermines investor confidence and ASIC will take strong and considered action to combat it."

Quantum Resources is now known as Nova Minerals.