Macquarie AM reveals outlook for 2022

Macquarie Asset Management has revealed the key themes set to shape the investment landscape and performance of key asset classes in 2022.

The report, titled Outlook 22, reflects on the significant changes brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic, and explores the impacts that a changed macroeconomic regime may have on the global economy.

Outlook 2022 also outlines the asset manager's expectations for continued strong global growth this year, and the view that developed world inflation will peak as ongoing demand and supply mismatches across the economy are resolved but remain elevated through the year.

"Through these unpredictable times, we remain 'stubbornly optimistic'," Macquarie Asset Management group head Ben Way said.

"For 2022, we believe it will be a year where global growth is again strong, although there is likely to be some softness early in the year due to the Omicron variant.

"Inflation should peak around mid-year, but in our view is likely to remain above central bank targets all year, keeping inflation concerns front and centre for investors and policymakers alike.

"It will also be a year of synchronised tightening of monetary policy and further rapid progress on the energy transition."

Examining the lasting effects of the pandemic, Macquarie Asset Management puts forward the view that a slowing down of globalisation, tougher policy choices, relatively strong wage growth, and bigger government will define the post-pandemic era.

Macquarie Asset Management's senior economist Daniel McCormack said that in his view, the world economy has been in one 'macroeconomic regime' since the fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989.

"The globalisation process this unleashed, and specifically the successive positive labour supply shocks combined with a monetary policy framework focused on inflation targeting, has resulted in steady downward pressure on interest rates, both short- and long-term. This, in turn, has fuelled rapid growth in debt, asset values and the financial sector," McCormack explained.

"They have also contributed to a number of challenges the world currently faces, including increased income and wealth inequality, climate change, and weak growth in real incomes for some cohorts.

"Layered on top of these challenges is COVID-19, which was a profound event that, in our view, future historians may well identify as the point at which this macroeconomic regime changed."