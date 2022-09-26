Link acquisition deal terminated

Link Group has announced that the proposed acquisition by Dye & Durham has officially collapsed.

Following necessary conditions not being satisfied, including the Woodford Matters condition and the UK Financial Conduct Authority condition, the Court declined to make orders approving the deal and dismissed proceedings.

As a result, the proposed acquisition which Link shareholders approved in August won't proceed.

Albeit harbouring disappointment over the outcome, Link announced it determined to pay a fully franked special dividend of eight cents per Link Group share. This is in addition to the half-year dividend of three cents per Link Group share which was paid in April.

The record date for the special dividend will be September 30 with a payment date of October 14.

Meanwhile, as previously advised, Link announced that it intends to evaluate alternatives for the business, including an in-specie distribution of 80% of Link Group's shareholding in PEXA, to maximise value for shareholders.

The administrator also reaffirmed its FY23 guidance with revenue projected to increase by a low single digital percentage, operating EBITDA projected to be approximately 8-10% higher than FY22 and operating EBIT projected to be 10-12% higher than FY22.

At the time of writing, Link's share price fell 9.37% today, down 46.16% year to date.

Last Friday, Dye & Durham chief executive Mathew Proud told the Toronto Stock Exchange: "While we are disappointed with this outcome given the significant time and resources invested in managing this process over the last 10 months, we have a robust pipeline of M&A opportunities before us."

"We plan to continue to focus on deploying capital on deals with attractive economics, steady cash flow and significant growth potential and optimizing them to drive additional shareholder value."

Today, at the time of writing, Dye & Durham's share price rose 4.98%, down 70.59% year to date.