Licensees shun remediation obligations: ASIC

Many large licensees are failing to proactively remediate clients in a fair and timely manner, operating under a framework that lacks appropriate oversight and accountability.

ASIC measured large licensees against standards in Regulatory Guide 277 Consumer Remediation and found several gaps that could lead to poor consumer outcomes.

Many are narrowing the remediation review period, which should begin when the licensee reasonably suspects the misconduct or failure first occurred and caused loss to a consumer.

Licensees did not always consider beneficial assumptions as a mechanism to enable efficient remediations, ASIC found. Beneficial assumptions allow licensees to use assumptions beneficial to customers in relevant circumstances to address knowledge gaps and increase the timeliness of remediations.

When calculating foregone returns or interest, RG 277 states that clients must return to the financial position they would have been in had the misconduct not occurred.

ASIC found that some licensees had pre-determined rates for specific products or scenarios.

"It was not always clear that these were subject to adequate review and controls to ensure that they were appropriate in the circumstances," ASIC said.

Some licensees are not taking reasonable endeavours to contact and pay affected clients.

ASIC found examples of prescriptive approaches, such as a predefined number of contact attempts, which may be insufficient in certain circumstances.

ASIC did not name the licensees it investigated but has written to them about its findings and concerns. It expects all licensees to align their remediation practices with the standards.

"Getting remediation wrong is very costly - costly to consumers who bear the burden of a financial firm's mistakes, but also very costly for firms who have to re-do remediations and repair reputational damage," ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said.

"Going forward, while ASIC will generally not oversee remediation programs, we will consider regulatory action where licensees fail to deliver fair and timely remediation to affected consumers."

Further, the regulator warned that the findings of this review are relevant given the recent passing of the Financial Accountability Regime (FAR) Bill 2023.

"Under the FAR regime, accountable entities will need to nominate an accountable person responsible for oversight of remediation programs," ASIC said.

The financial services industry has shelled out more than $7 billion of remediation to 8.42 million clients.

"Effective remediation starts with robust, consumer-centred policies and procedures, which give licensees and their staff the confidence and ability to fully investigate the issue, triangulate the data available, discover the true root cause and scope of the problem, and respond effectively," Chester said.