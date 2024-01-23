Knight Frank bolsters capital advisory team

Knight Frank has appointed Ben Schubert as its new head of capital advisory, Australia.

Schubert takes on the role in addition to his current position as head of institutional sales, leveraging his track record of 20 years in the industry and seven years with Knight Frank. Prior to Knight Frank, Schubert worked at the GOT Group, JLL, and Colliers.

As head of capital advisory, Schubert will lead the development and growth of the firm's local capital advisory business, offering clients access to a full spectrum of global capital advisory options, including capital raising, recapitalisations, partnering and debt advisory, and facilitating the flow of Asia Pacific capital into the market.

The property fund also welcomes Alice Crowley to the role of director of international capital and Simon Matthews as director of debt advisory.

Based in Singapore, both Crowley and Matthews will work to support capital market transactions and assist Asia Pacific investors execute their investment strategies.

Knight Frank global head of capital markets Neil Brooks said the appointments will significantly strengthen Knight Frank's global capital markets capabilities, enabling it to provide clients with bespoke solutions to all their financing requirements.

"This further reinforces our commitment to building scale as a leading global investment network of advisors, offering unparalleled insight and access to international capital markets," Brooks said.