Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

Knight Frank bolsters capital advisory team

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  TUESDAY, 23 JAN 2024   12:47PM

Knight Frank has appointed Ben Schubert as its new head of capital advisory, Australia.

Schubert takes on the role in addition to his current position as head of institutional sales, leveraging his track record of 20 years in the industry and seven years with Knight Frank. Prior to Knight Frank, Schubert worked at the GOT Group, JLL, and Colliers. 

As head of capital advisory, Schubert will lead the development and growth of the firm's local capital advisory business, offering clients access to a full spectrum of global capital advisory options, including capital raising, recapitalisations, partnering and debt advisory, and facilitating the flow of Asia Pacific capital into the market.

The property fund also welcomes Alice Crowley to the role of director of international capital and Simon Matthews as director of debt advisory.

Based in Singapore, both Crowley and Matthews will work to support capital market transactions and assist Asia Pacific investors execute their investment strategies.

Knight Frank global head of capital markets Neil Brooks said the appointments will significantly strengthen Knight Frank's global capital markets capabilities, enabling it to provide clients with bespoke solutions to all their financing requirements.

Sponsored Video
Discover two wrap solutions on one easy-to-use platform

"This further reinforces our commitment to building scale as a leading global investment network of advisors, offering unparalleled insight and access to international capital markets," Brooks said.

Read more: Knight FrankBen SchubertAlice CrowleyNeil BrooksSimon Matthews
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Art tops UHNWs shopping lists
UHNWs wealth in decline: Report
Knight Frank, SCA Property Group in strategic partnership
Westbridge Funds buys $16.21m industrial facility
More UHNWIs than ever: Report
Knight Frank releases 2022 outlook
Green office buildings command 18% premium
Sydney world's strongest luxury real estate market
UHNWs drive record luxury real estate demand
Putting the local property boom in perspective

Editor's Choice

ISPT fills newly created head of mandates role, announces departures

ANDREW MCKEAN
ISPT has appointed Doug Cain as head of mandates, a newly created position, commencing in March.

Albanese set to overhaul Stage 3 tax cuts

KARREN VERGARA
Prime Minister Anthony Albanese will amend the Stage 3 income tax cuts package, flagging that everyone is set to benefit from the changes.

Volatility an opportunity for skilled active managers: GSFM

ANDREW MCKEAN
The looming threat of sporadic, extreme market volatility presents an opportunity for active managers to capitalise on fluctuating asset values, GSFM advisor Stephen Miller says.

BWP, Newmark Property REIT set to merge

CHLOE WALKER
BWP Trust (BWP) and Newmark REIT Management, the responsible entity for Newmark Property REIT (NPR), have agreed to merge, subject to shareholder approval.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
20

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
21-23

SMSF Association National Conference 2024 

FEB
22

Chief Economists Forum 

MAR
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 

MAR
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Natalie Previtera

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
NGS SUPER
NGS Super chief executive Natalie Previtera is driven by a profound passion for both education and superannuation. At the helm of a fund dedicated to both, she is committed to assisting Australians on their retirement journey. Cassandra Baldini writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach