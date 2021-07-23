Janus Henderson hires global operations chief

The ASX-listed US$405 billion manager has hired from State Street to appoint a global chief operating officer.

James Lowry will join Janus Henderson on October 1.

The newly created role is based in London and reports to Janus Henderson chief executive Dick Weil and is a part of the firm's executive committee.

"We are excited to welcome James Lowry to our firm, his strong technology transformation experience and exceptional process improvement skills will further accelerate our pursuit of achieving Simple Excellence for our clients," Weil said.

Lowry is currently the chief operating officer of State Street Alpha, which is the asset manager's front-to-back investment management platform business. He has 25 years of experience, Janus Henderson said.

"I'm delighted to join a firm with an impeccable reputation for excellence and true client focus. In my new role I will be focusing on delivering innovative processes to continue to enhance existing frameworks and use my experience in operations and technology to build out the next generation of data-driven, customer-centric operating models," Lowry said of his appointment.

In March, the firm hired Aviva Investors' head of client experience Andrew Morrison as global head of client experience, reporting to Janus Henderson's global distribution chief operating officer John Groneman.

The same month, it also appointed a new head of institutional business for Australia and head of consultant relations.

Janus Henderson is listed on the NYSE and the ASX. It reported US$644 million in revenue (down 2% over previous quarter) and US$192.5 million in operating income (down 15%) for the March quarter.