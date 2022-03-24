NEWS
Executive Appointments

Janus Henderson appoints new chief executive

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 24 MAR 2022   12:27PM

Joining from AllianceBernstein, Ali Dibadj has been named as Janus Henderson's new chief executive, succeeding Dick Weil.

Weil is set to retire as chief executive and member of the board at the end of the month. Dibadj is expected to take over as chief executive by late June.

Roger Thompson, chief financial officer, will serve as chief executive in the interim.

Dibadj is currently AllianceBernstein's chief financial officer and head of strategy, a role he's held since February 2021. He has also been a portfolio manager for AB Equities since 2017.

Previously, he served as AB's head of finance and head of strategy, where he co-led AB's Strategy Committee and served as a senior research analyst with Bernstein Research Services from 2006 to 2020.

Janus Henderson's chair Richard Gillingwater said that as part of the chief executive transition planning, the board conducted an extensive internal and external search to identify an executive who "both understands our business and has the necessary strategic expertise to help drive the firm's next phase of growth for the benefit of our clients and shareholders".

"The board is confident that Ali is the ideal choice to lead this great company into its next phase of growth and value creation," Gillingwater said.

Gillingwater also thanked Weil for his leadership over many years.

"We wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement," he said.

Commenting on his appointment, Dibadj said: "I am delighted to join Janus Henderson and look forward to having the opportunity to lead such a talented group of professionals at an important time for the company and the industry."

"The executive team, the board, and I look forward to identifying, expediting, and capturing growth and innovation that creates value for our clients, employees, shareholders, communities, and all stakeholders."

Weil announced his intention to retire in November 2021, after 12 years in the role, having been chief executive of Janus Capital when it merged with Henderson Group.

He described his time in the role as "a great privilege".

"With the company operating from a position of strength, I believe that now is the right time to begin the search for a new chief executive who will continue the journey of growth that the firm is on," Weil said at the time.

Read more: Janus HendersonAllianceBernsteinAli DibadjDick WeilRichard GillingwaterRoger Thompson
