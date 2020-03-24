Investment specialist joins sustainable fund manager

An asset consulting specialist has joined a sustainable infrastructure investment manager in a newly created role which will see her manage the firm's portfolio, investment strategy and products.

Former Willis Towers Watson senior investment consultant, Alex O'Dea, has nabbed the new role at Lighthouse Infrastructure Management, and will commence April 2020.

Along with her investment management responsibilities, O'Dea will also oversee the firm's external communications and investor engagement.

Lighthouse managing director Peter Johnston said the appointment demonstrates the firm's dedication to developing innovative and sustainable investment opportunities in the infrastructure sector.

"Alex's experience, skill-set and insights are highly complementary to those of our existing team members," he said.

"Her appointment will add to the diversity of our team, further strengthen our investment offering and ultimately generate better outcomes for our investors and the broader community."

O'Dea spent over 16 years working with Willis Towers Watson, most recently as a senior investment consultant. During this time, she also served as the head of people, process and quality for the firm's Australian investment team, and led the company's Asia Pacific investment talent group.

O'Dea spent over one year as a trustee director for the Towers Watson (Australian Staff) Superannuation Fund, which included both defined benefit and defined contribution sections.

Prior to her tenure at Willis Towers Watson, O'Dea spent two and a half years with Frontier Advisors as an investment consultant.

Currently, O'Dea serves as an independent investment committee member for the Lord Mayor's Charitable Foundation, a philanthropy organisation based in Melbourne.

O'Dea said she was excited to join the Lighthouse team, and to deliver socially responsible investment products for institutional investors.

"I am delighted to be working with Lighthouse Infrastructure in the role of investment director," she said.

"The extensive experience and knowledge of infrastructure investment management across the senior members of the Lighthouse team, combined with an authentic focus on identifying investments which are genuinely sustainable, socially responsible and profitable, represents a very compelling and unique proposition for institutional investors."

She said Lighthouse was well positioned to service the ESG and investment demands of the evolving investment community.

"Increasingly investors are looking to identify differentiated investment opportunities, which deliver competitive risk-adjusted returns and satisfy their ESG investment requirements," O'Dea said.

"Lighthouse is well positioned to assist investors to meet these dual goals by providing opportunities to invest in high quality renewable energy and social infrastructure assets, including a growing portfolio of specialist disability accommodation assets, which is providing new, purpose built housing for many Australians with disability."

O'Dea said she was looking forward to working with the firm's current and future clients.

"I am really excited to be part of the Lighthouse team and look forward to working with current and future clients to help them meet their long-term risk/return objectives and deliver positive environmental and social outcomes for affected businesses and communities," she said.