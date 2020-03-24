NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Executive Appointments
Investment specialist joins sustainable fund manager
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 24 MAR 2020   11:57AM

An asset consulting specialist has joined a sustainable infrastructure investment manager in a newly created role which will see her manage the firm's portfolio, investment strategy and products.

Former Willis Towers Watson senior investment consultant, Alex O'Dea, has nabbed the new role at Lighthouse Infrastructure Management, and will commence April 2020.

Along with her investment management responsibilities, O'Dea will also oversee the firm's external communications and investor engagement.

Lighthouse managing director Peter Johnston said the appointment demonstrates the firm's dedication to developing innovative and sustainable investment opportunities in the infrastructure sector.

Sponsored by OnePath Life
Join us on the New Path

"Alex's experience, skill-set and insights are highly complementary to those of our existing team members," he said.

"Her appointment will add to the diversity of our team, further strengthen our investment offering and ultimately generate better outcomes for our investors and the broader community."

Sponsored Video
Efficient portfolio design with BT Panorama

O'Dea spent over 16 years working with Willis Towers Watson, most recently as a senior investment consultant. During this time, she also served as the head of people, process and quality for the firm's Australian investment team, and led the company's Asia Pacific investment talent group.

O'Dea spent over one year as a trustee director for the Towers Watson (Australian Staff) Superannuation Fund, which included both defined benefit and defined contribution sections.

Prior to her tenure at Willis Towers Watson, O'Dea spent two and a half years with Frontier Advisors as an investment consultant.

Currently, O'Dea serves as an independent investment committee member for the Lord Mayor's Charitable Foundation, a philanthropy organisation based in Melbourne.

O'Dea said she was excited to join the Lighthouse team, and to deliver socially responsible investment products for institutional investors.

"I am delighted to be working with Lighthouse Infrastructure in the role of investment director," she said.

"The extensive experience and knowledge of infrastructure investment management across the senior members of the Lighthouse team, combined with an authentic focus on identifying investments which are genuinely sustainable, socially responsible and profitable, represents a very compelling and unique proposition for institutional investors."

She said Lighthouse was well positioned to service the ESG and investment demands of the evolving investment community.

"Increasingly investors are looking to identify differentiated investment opportunities, which deliver competitive risk-adjusted returns and satisfy their ESG investment requirements," O'Dea said.

"Lighthouse is well positioned to assist investors to meet these dual goals by providing opportunities to invest in high quality renewable energy and social infrastructure assets, including a growing portfolio of specialist disability accommodation assets, which is providing new, purpose built housing for many Australians with disability."

O'Dea said she was looking forward to working with the firm's current and future clients.

"I am really excited to be part of the Lighthouse team and look forward to working with current and future clients to help them meet their long-term risk/return objectives and deliver positive environmental and social outcomes for affected businesses and communities," she said.

Read more: Willis Towers WatsonLighthouse Infrastructure ManagementAlex O'DeaFrontier AdvisorsPeter JohnstonTowers Watson Australian Staff Superannuation Fund
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Willis Towers Watson, Aon to merge
Positives from the pandemic for advisers
Frontier warns super fund clients of recession
Diversity should not exclude white men: Thinking Ahead
QIC appoints lead investment duo
Frontier Advisors welcomes AustralianSuper director
Natixis hires insto sales director, opens Melbourne office
Pension assets climb towards $50 trillion
Future Fund chief to lead IFM Investors
Last stand for grandfathered commissions falls over
Editor's Choice
EY appoints wealth, asset management leader
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
EY has welcomed a new wealth and asset management leader for Oceania.
Recovery expected in 2021: IMF
ELIZA BAVIN
Although the outlook for 2020 looks bleak, recovery is on the cards for 2021, according to IMF managing director Kristalina Georgieva.
Cbus Property launches new project
ELIZA BAVIN
Cbus Property and Scentre Group have announced a joint venture partnership to construct a new building in the Sydney CBD.
Chief economist update: Lock us in Scotty!
BENJAMIN ONG
Australia needs to nip COVID-19 in the bud and lockdown before everything gets out of hand and we're forever throwing good money after this bad virus.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Dawn Thomas
Executive Relationship Manager
Wealthwise
Chris Donohoe
Chief Executive Officer
APIR Systems Pty Ltd
Bruno Muraca
Chief Executive Officer
Australian Financial Risk Management
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
25
Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 
APR
2
Financial Executive Women - Annual Leadership Conference 2020 
MAY
6
Best Practice Forum: Exchange Traded Products 
MAY
8
UNIT PRICING OPERATIONAL RISK & CHALLENGES 2020 FORUM 
MAY
21
Best Practice Forum: ESG 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How has COVID-19 impacted your workplace headcount so far?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ian Macoun
MANAGING DIRECTOR
PINNACLE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LIMITED
Once a civil servant, Pinnacle Investment Management managing director Ian Macoun has built one of Australia's most successful multi-boutique funds management businesses. He tells Kanika Sood how it came to be.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something 6Q0wx4Iw